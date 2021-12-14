ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – 10:19

Ensures that if key aspects of the 2012 reform are not repealed, there will be no agreement with the unions

Una Deaf, Secretary General of Comisiones Obreras (CCOO)

A deaf, Secretary General of Workers’ Commissions (CCOO), this morning has detracted from the negotiations on the labour reform since there are “many chapters” still to be dealt with and has assured that the unions have not made any type of assignment in terms of temporary hiring that can facilitate the agreement with the employer.

“The negotiation still has several chapters left and I think there is too much optimism being launched. It is not guaranteed what’s going to be a tripartite agreement, nor will there be one between the government and the unions. The unions have not asked for temporary hiring to be eliminated in Spain, but they do ask that it be better causalized, that it respond to objective causes, and that should be accompanied by restrictions on the use of dismissal and in return seek adaptation formulas in the companies, which is a broad brush what we have done in the ERTE “, claimed the CCOO leader during a breakfast at the Nueva Economa Forum.

Limit the use of temporary contracts Only when there are some causes and that dismissal is the last option are two of the key pillars of the union position in the negotiation, but there are also two other red lines: the prevalence of the sectoral agreement about the company and the ultraactivity.

“If the prevalence of the company agreement is not modified, there will be no agreement with trade union organizations and with the ultraactivity The same thing happens “, Sordo has warned, who also demands that” collective bargaining be balanced, because now there is unfair competition or dumping because companies can touch wages unilaterally. The agreement is possible, but if these contents deteriorate I think it will be very complicated “, he has settled.

In his opinion, the current work model is “socially unfair and economically ineffective“, because it is based on the fact that in the cycles of decrease” companies adjust by way of dismissal and that entails a very important recourse to temporary hiring, in addition to the fact that the 2012 labor reform reduces dismissal “, he added. .

Moderate pay rises despite inflation

A Deaf has launched a message of prudence regarding salary reviews despite inflation rising 5.6% in November, its highest increase since 1992, in line with what institutions such as central banks are asking for in order to avoid the dreaded second-round effects. “We must avoid an inflationary spiral“, has pointed out.

“We have to unblock collective bargaining and agree to salary increases for two or three years, but to get out of the pincer of the current inflation rate, and for that it would be very useful to recover a fifth National Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining (ANC) that guides the salary policy of the coming years and many of the measures related to teleworking, internal flexibility, etc. “, has claimed.

