ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 13:10

Precariousness is especially high among young people, women and immigrants

The Secretary General of CCOO, Una SordoRaul CaroEFE

75% of employees under the age of 25 they have working conditions precarious in Spain, according to a report on job insecurity prepared by Workers Commissions and the Institute of International Economics of the University of Alicante, which cite as the main cause labor reform of the year 2012.

In global terms, 48% of wage earners are precarious in the country. “Although there is no causal evidence in the report, the evidence suggests that the changes that have occurred in precariousness are associated with the regulatory changes that have occurred in recent years, such as the 2012 labor reform which is associated with an increase in precariousness “, he explained Hippo Simn, Professor of the Department of Applied Analysis of the University of Alicante.

Simn explained that as a result of the 2012 labor reform there was a “significant increase in workers who earn less than 1,200 gross euros per month in twelve payments”, which was the “wage devaluation“the lack that caused an increase in precariousness since that year.

On the contrary, measures such as time record and the Increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary “They are associated with a reduction in precariousness,” he pointed out, as well as the use of the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) in the crisis derived from Covid.

According to the study, presented this Thursday, there is “multidimensional precariousness” when there is at least one relevant gap in employment that shows its poor quality. The seven possible shortcomings that they detect are: having a reduced monthly salary, having a reduced hourly wage, having a temporary contract, being involuntarily working part-time, being overqualified for their position, having a long working day or having a full shift atypical work.

Taking into account this universe of deficiencies, the report detects that “precariousness is very high in Spain, since it affects approximately half of the workers. Thus, on the one hand, 48% of wage earners are in a situation of multidimensional precariousness “, they point out.

Among them, 26% suffer a intense precariousness, 14% precarious severe and 8% a precariousness extreme. In addition, there are 24% of workers at risk of precariousness and only 28% do not have any deficiency.

Immigrants and women, also victims of precariousness

Apart from being especially prevalent among the young, precariousness also dominates among the immigrants (67% are in this situation) and among the women (54%).

There are also important differences depending on the geographical area, since while Andalusia, Extremadura or the Canary Islands 60% of wage earners are precarious, this percentage is around 40% in the Autonomous Community of Navarra, Pas Vasco or La Rioja.

Although the incidence of precariousness has been stable in recent decades, around 50%, there has been a increased intensity, growing precariousness of those who were already in a precarious situation a few years ago.

“Labor standards have been the legal alibi and the framework of incentives to promote this job insecurity “, has denounced Una Sordo, secretary general of CCOO, who has taken the opportunity to ask that in the new labor reform outsourcing is improved So what end with the prevalence of the company agreement on the collective agreement in the salary field.

