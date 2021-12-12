12/12/2021 at 2:27 PM CET

Júlia Regué

Alliance between unions Y social entities to demand a way out of the Covid-19 crisis different from that of 2008 and with the aim that the Government fulfill its commitments. Among the portfolio of demands: the repeal of the labor reform and the ‘gag law’, an improvement in salaries, the reversal of privatizations and direct management of the public sector, the regulation of housing prices and the shielding of pensions. Moved by all this, thousands of people have demonstrated this Sunday in the center of Barcelona -from Urquinaona square to Sant Jaume square- under a clamor: “More rights and more social justice”, the motto that brings together CCOO, UGT, CONFAVC, FAPAES and Marea Blanca, among other organizations.

The majority centrals have managed to join forces to pressure the government in compliance with the coalition pact and with the aim of starting an increase in the salary increase that places the minimum salary at 1,000 euros in January 2022 and up to 60% of the average salary at the end of the legislature, that is, in in 2023. The protest has also been replicated in Tarragona, Girona and Lleida with songs like “if we are precarious, we are not free.”

A different answer

Union spokesmen have agreed to define these mobilizations as a warning to governments not to apply the same recipe they used to get out of the 2008 crisis: cuts in public services. “We want to put social unrest on the political agenda before governments come to say that cuts must be made. We do not act reactively, but preventively, because we do not have to pay the working people for this crisis, “he said. Camil Ros (UGT) before journalists.

And it is that the fear that the families that suffered the most from the last crisis will now have to suffer the worst socioeconomic ravages of the pandemic, also worries the social entities that see how the poverty rate increases. CCOO urges “speed” to prevent this from happening: “We have explicit resignations on the part of the administration in making pay the bill for the creation of greater inequalities and poverty pockets to those who have more,” he warned Javier Pacheco (CCOO). “We do not want to continue waiting for the derogations of the labor reforms to be waiting for the tactisimos of the employers to a government that is called of the left, nor to wait for it to be clarified to us whether or not the minimum wage will be 1,000 euros in 2022” He added, encouraging citizens to mobilize in the streets.

2022, “the year of decent work”

Representatives of the PSC and the ‘comuns’ have been seen by the march in Barcelona, ​​and the leader of En Comú Podem, Jessica Albiach, has wanted to make clear to journalists that his commitment to repeal the labor reform remains intact: “To repeal the labor reform of the PP is to limit the temporality, and there can be no change in the structure of the labor market as long as one in four contracts is less than one week. We aspire to convince employers that Spain has to stop being the exception in terms of temporality in the European Union “, he defended.

In this direction, he has ratified that his ambition is to end popular regulations and has assured that “December 2021 will be the last month that we will suffer the labor reform of the PP and 2022 will be the year of decent work“.