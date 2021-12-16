

CDC vaccine advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over J&J.

A committee of vaccine advisers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted Thursday to recommend lmRNA vaccines, i.e. those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, over those from Johnson & Johnson.

This is because said committee showed concerns about how often a blood clot occurs, rare but severe, related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the updated recommendation after hearing new data indicating that a blood clotting syndrome uncommon is more common among people who recently received a J&J vaccine than previously believed.

In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily halted use of J & J’s vaccine to screen for cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of using it. injection.

However, days later a CDC panel recommended resuming use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine.

For their part, Johnson & Johnson officials told the committee that the covid protection benefits of their vaccine outweigh the rare risk of clots.

“We are confident in the durability of protection,” said Penny Heaton, chief vaccine officer, global therapeutics area for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies.

He added that antibody titers peak later than mRNA vaccines, but persist longer. “This durability, this can be crucial in the environment that we find ourselves in in America,” he said.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is licensed for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, and can be used as a booster vaccine for adults fully vaccinated with the J&J, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccines.

Vaccine counselors will also hear a presentation on vaccine safety in children ages 5 to 11.

