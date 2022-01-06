

The Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland.

Photo: MONICA M. DAVEY / .

MIAMI, Florida – All cruise ships operating in the United States with passengers are under investigation by health authorities after reporting contagion of COVID-19 in the last week due to the rebound in the pandemic due to the Omicron strain.

At least 94 cruise ships are under investigation as of this Thursday, according to the updated pandemic report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last Thursday the CDC raised their cruise travel advisory to the highest level and they urged to avoid these boats, even vaccinated people.

They asked travelers who are at higher risk of contracting serious illness from COVID-19 to avoid traveling on cruise ships, including riverine, around the world, “regardless of vaccination status.”

94 cruise ships under CDC “yellow” alert

All 94 vessels are under CDC “yellow” alert Because in the last 7 days at least 0.10% of the passengers presented contagion of COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus (for example, if there are at least 7 of those cases of 6,500 passengers on board).

This percentage includes passenger cases occurring within 5 days of disembarkation and that state or local health departments notified the CDC.

International Association of Cruise Lines disagrees with the CDC

For its part, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which represents 90% of companies with ocean cruises, called the CDC’s decision to increase the alert level for cruise travel as “disconcerting.”

He pointed out that the cases identified on cruise ships constitute “a very small minority of the total population on board, much less than on land, and most of these cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, which represents little or no burden for medical resources on board or ashore ”.

“No environment can be immune to this virus”CLIA said in a statement.

He added that cruise ships provide “one of the highest levels of demonstrated mitigation against the virus.”

According to the CDC, the virus “spreads easily between people in confined spaces on board ships, and the chance of contracting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a dose of booster vaccine ”.

Shipping companies like Norwegian have been forced to cancel their itineraries due to the rebound in the pandemic due to the highly contagious omicrom variant.

The Miami-based company announced on Wednesday the cancellation and modification of almost a dozen itineraries scheduled until next April.

It may interest you:

The 20 safest airlines to travel in a pandemic around the world