

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, was in charge of giving the details about the approval this Friday.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved this Friday the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna for all adults in America.

Approval was confirmed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, recommendation that was put to a vote and was approved unanimously 11-0 by the agency’s vaccine advisers.

“Following a key scientific evaluation, today’s unanimous decision has carefully considered the current state of the pandemic, the latest vaccine efficacy data over time, and a review of safety data from people who have already received a primary series of vaccines and a booster, “Walensky said in a statement.

The booster shot recommendation was approved for adults age 18 and older, six months after the application of the two doses, which can be used for vaccines that are not authorized in the United States, the CDC said.

“Booster vaccines have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes, which are an important public health tool in bolstering our defenses against the virus as we enter winter break. . Based on compelling evidence, all adults 18 years of age and older should now have equitable access to a booster dose against COVID-19Walensky added.

Meanwhile, members of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) heard details of the data showing that adverse effects after booster shots were even rarer than those from the first two doses of vaccines Modern or Pfizer, both of which were injection site pain, fatigue and a headache, CNN reported.

Earlier this Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement to recommend to the American adult population to apply the booster dose against COVID-19 from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

The decision made by the FDA came a week after Pfizer and BioNTech made a request to the FDA to seek authorization of the booster vaccine after showing the results of a trial in which more than 10,000 people participated with the two main doses, yielding positive results with 95% protection.

