In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This Cecotec food processor is a cheap alternative to the classic Thermomix. It is highly rated and has more than 30 different functions.

A food processor can save you a lot of time in the kitchen, and prepare complex recipes if you are not good at cooking. And you do not need to request a loan from the bank to be able to buy it.

The Cecotec Mambo 7090 kitchen robot is heavily discounted, it only costs 189 euros in the Cecotec store, with free shipping in one day. They are the last units and are only sold through the web, is the last chance to get it.

Do not be fooled by the price, it is an excellent food processor with 30 different functions, 10 levels of heat, can be washed in the dishwasher, cook up to 4 preparations at the same time, timer up to 12 hours, and comes with a complete recipe book.

Large capacity kitchen robot (3.3L) with programming function, in addition to a multitude of modes and 1700W of power.

Attention to what it can do: chop, chop, liquefy, crush, sauté, grind, pulverize, grate, reheat, whisk, yogurt maker, mount, emulsify, mix, cook, stir, steam cook, poach, confit, knead .

And it also cooks at a low temperature, boils, keeps warm, ferments, SlowMambo, cooks with precision grade by grade, cooks in a bain-marie, slow cooks, zero speed and has a turbo function.

Its zero speed allows cooking and frying without the need to set speed, as if it were a casserole or a frying pan.

The stir-fry function to brown food, it is achieved with the highest temperature and maximum power.

Incorporates a two-tier steamer with great capacity to be able to steam without limits.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

The jug has a large maximum capacity of up to 3.3 liters, and can be washed in the dishwasher. You can prepare recipes for several people in one go.

Comes with a rolling spoon that does not cut the dough, and a boil basket to be able to prepare up to 4 preparations at the same time, at two levels.

With option SlowMambo it’s possible cook at low temperature slowly while constantly stirring with the MamboMix spoon, in a traditional way.

It also has a safety system to remove the blades safely, and a digital touch screen very easy to use.

You can follow the recipes step by step, or cook to your liking with 10 different speeds and adjustable temperature degree by degree from 37 ºC to 120 ºC.

As you can see, a very complete kitchen utensil, at a great price.

The Cecotec Mambo 7090 kitchen robot is heavily discounted, it only costs 189 euros in the Cecotec store, with free shipping in one day. They are the last units and are only sold through the web, is the last chance to get it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.