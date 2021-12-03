We are in December and the Christmas time it sits with the Christmas trees, lights, poinsettias, punches and so on, and clearly the classic movies can’t be missed.

One of the most popular films of this era is without a doubt “Home Alone“(My poor angel) starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister.

20th Century Fox / IMBD

To add to the excitement of this season and this great movie, the iconic McCallister family home will be available for rent next December 7th through Airbnb.

The popular house is located on the outskirts of Chicago, Illinois and can only be One-time rented on December 12, although the price is still unknown.

“Celebrate the season McCallister style, you filthy animals. For the first time, a bunch of naughty people can book a vacation in the timeless house where the story of “My Poor Little Angel” began (without the interruption of annoying intruders), ”Airbnb wrote on Instagram.

In addition to having a pleasant stay, a luxury guest will receive you, it is about Devin Ratray, who played Buzz, Kevin’s older brother.

20th Century Fox / IMBD

“As the oldest of five siblings, at one point I was a bit of an instigator (and perhaps not the most accommodating), generally seeking to torment my little siblings. But I’ve grown up now, and I would love to share my house with you childhood – even my pizza – at these parties, “says the ad on Buzz’s behalf.

“At these parties, we are going to play by my little brother’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch trash on TV, borrow my dad’s shaving lotion and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as your guide, “invites the older brother.

Airbnb

“Although we are older and wiser now (I even have my own security company), We are never too old for the shenanigans of the holidays. So while we’re on vacation (all of us, this time), I invite a bunch of naughty guys to let their eight-year-old boarders run free in my childhood home on December 12, ”the message continues.

Likewise, as in the film, the guests will be able to set booby traps like Kevin did, although there will be no burglars who want to break into the house.

Airbnb

The place has two bedrooms with capacity for up to four people, they will offer food and snacks. Those who rent the house must be over 18 years old, have a verified profile on Airbnb and have positive reviews in the history.

Airbnb

The company ensures that guests will receive “the best pizza from Chicago and an encounter with a real life tarantula ”. They will also donate the proceeds to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

With information from RT and Infobae

