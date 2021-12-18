Noelia’s Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP are growing fast | Instagram

Once again the flirty music star Noelia has given something to talk about and we are not talking about her career as a singer, it is rather because of her time as a businesswoman, she recently launched two new digital platforms Cherryland VIP Y Celebrityiffy, both have grown exponentially.

No doubt Noelia She was born to be an excellent businesswoman, she has a vision that not many manage to develop, as it is commonly said in Mexico “She has an eye for business”, she is good at identifying entrepreneurial opportunities.

The best of all is that each of the projects it has developed are related to each other and especially to it, two clear examples are the new platforms and of which are, by the way, two of his most recent projects.

It may interest you: Belinda unseats Ninel Conde with unique beauty, from a hammock

This is because the spicy content is strongly linked to the interpreter of “Yo No Failé”, millions of people associate her with this type of photos and videos immediately, surely it was for this reason that Noelia decided to take advantage of precisely this publicity about her person.

Noelia’s Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP are growing fast | Instagram noeliaofficial

That is how she decided to create an exclusive content platform, despite the strong competition she had, this gives us the confidence to dream like her that anyone can become a successful entrepreneur.

Surely you are wondering why, this is very simple, according to its most recent publication and the comments that some of them have, only Cherryland VIP already has almost a million registered users and Celebriffy with more than half a million respectively .

OF currently has 130 million users, this was released to the public since November 2016, surely in a short time Noelia will also be able to have these figures with one of its platforms, thanks to the estimates made by some experts in the United States.

The interesting thing about this is that this figure was achieved in less than three months, from its launch Noelia has been aware of the progress of each of its platforms, especially due to the great acceptance it has had on the part of Internet users.

According to some data that we have found throughout the publications of the beautiful singer and businesswoman.

Its platforms have had an accelerated growth that coincides with a projection of some experts where they affirm that in less than a year after its launch, they could have estimated results in billions of dollars!

According to an article published on April 25 on the TheStreet portal, it is mentioned that Celebriffy is the most promising monetization platform of all, especially because it pays more to users, the percentage of profit is higher than that of other platforms .

Mastercard debit card with Celebriffy

A couple of weeks ago, Noelia released the news of the creation of a debit card Mastercard from Celebriffy, where content creators can receive their earnings directly and make one of it on a daily basis at various establishments.

Now you have the opportunity to have an exclusive debit card, which you can use whenever you want and have the confidence that your income is safe.

There you could deposit your earnings and you can use it in ATMs, make electronic deposits and use it in establishments like any other debit card, with this the famous cash is entering the financial field, Noelia does not stop at all!

Currently only people who live in the United States have access to these cards, which by the way is easy to request, surely it does not take long for them to also be available in Mexico.

This without counting that Noelia Cherryland has not yet launched, who like Celebriffy is sweeping, but in a shorter period, the surprise and excitement of the singer at seeing the rapid growth of both projects comes hand in hand with more pressure and responsibility.

This is because as the platforms grow, it is forced to have a greater number of response capacity, if before it had around 160 people working in development and programming among engineers, technicians and staff, this figure could easily double.

Noelia’s platforms are a clear and strong direct competition for all those who are social networks or spicy content, especially from a well-known British platform, it would not be something strange to make them tremble!