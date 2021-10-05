Celebriffy gains ground after temporary downfall of IG and Facebook | Instagram

It seems that history repeats itself for Noelia, but in a good way! After various applications began to fail early on: Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, the singer’s new platform Celebrityiffy began to have a greater number of users.

After the desperation of the Internet users they began to look for other options to be able to communicate immediately, among the best options without a doubt was Celebriffy.

As you read at the beginning, it was mentioned that history was repeating itself for the businesswoman, singer and model because she has a second Cherryland VIP platform, something similar happened.

That after Only announced that it would withdraw certain spicy content, users decided to withdraw as well and move to this platform that has only been approximately a month since its launch and that to date has become a success.

This is a story that undoubtedly deserved to be repeated for the interpreter of “Tú” Noelia, who after working hard has managed to have some fruits of his discipline and dedication and teamwork, this because he has not achieved it alone but with a large team of engineers and programming technicians.

Noelia took advantage of this temporary drop to show her fans that with Celebriffy they could do everything she does with other platforms and at the same time, it’s all in one!

However, there is something that she has and others do not, the option to monetize the content, this news has surely been quite striking for millions of content creators.

WHAT CAN YOU DO AT CELEBRIFFY?

Video Posting Chat Photos Calls Video calls Live streaming Monetize your content

Perhaps some are not so convinced of this new platform or they probably do not know what they could monetize.

WHO CAN MONETIZE?

Not only the content creators you know today can monetize, anyone could, if you are a singing teacher you could share videos teaching how to sing and monetize your content, you would have subscribers who would pay to learn to sing.

Celebriffy is a new social network where you can monetize your content!

This platform can be found available to download from the App Store and Google Play, surely after the fall of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Noelia’s platform began to have thousands of new users.

When Only announced the policy change Cherryland had an exaggerated growth from the moment it was launched on the market, today it has almost half a million users as for Celebriffy it seems that it had an increase of more than 300 thousand subscribers in this short time.