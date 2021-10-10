Celebriffy the new social network and the advantages you have | Instagram

Singer Noelia owns the new social network platform Celebrityiffy, which has been very well accepted by Internet users, you will surely be interested in knowing a little more about this important project.

More and more users are sharing content and who also earn, thanks to their publications, because in this new platform You can monetize everything you share, or whatever you decide to monetize you have two options.

Next we will share some information that will probably be of interest to you and will help you create an account as well as Noelia and other celebrities of the show have done and that she has shown herself proudly.

The last update that was made to the platform was on February 27, 2021, it has been active for months and is already generating money for content creators.

The official distribution service, where you can download Celebriffy, will be:

Google Inc (Google Play Store) Apple Inc. (Apple Appa Store)

The type of content that you can share on this platform is similar to that of other digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, among what you could post is:

Videos Messages Photos Live Streaming Calls Video calls



Without a doubt it is a complete service very similar to that offered by other platforms, however there is a great difference with the others and precisely with this small difference you could earn a lot of money, of course it also depends on the number of followers you have.

What Celebriffy offers that other platforms do not have is monetization, so for each of your publications you could be earning a higher percentage than others could offer you.

This is also what has surprised users the most, you have fun and work at the same time if you wish and what better than to be making money with it.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Within the platform you can choose if you want a paid subscription, in some parts of the service they are only paid, you choose which one you want and for how long you want to be paying, if daily, weekly, monthly and even annually.

Depending on the plan you wish to purchase, you will receive invoices that you must pay in advance, at the end of each of the periods your subscription will be renewed.

In the case of wanting to cancel your subscription to any of the accounts, you must contact the company, and until the period you paid is over, you will be able to use the service.

You can also make some purchases within the application, but only once you have made your account in it, whether these are purchases of products, services or subscriptions, this can only be seen when you are already within Celebriffy.

USER ACCOUNT

In the event that you decide to become a content creator, you must create an account and provide some personal data, as requested on other platforms, that is, you will have to be over 18 years of age to be able to be inside.

You can also select the amount you want to charge your followers, for the creation of content and if someone wants to give you a little more they can also do it.

You immediately become responsible for your content, as well as taking care of your own password, in the case of having a problem you must immediately report it to the company.

There are also certain content restrictions that you must respect, you will not be able to share content:

That is of an illegal order Offensive Disruptive With the intention of disgust Slander Defame Obcene

Experts in the field have mentioned that this new platform from which Noelia is the owner, which in a very short period could become the most promising monetization platform on the market.

This comment can be found on the TheStreet portal, it is important to know that this project has more than a year in which more than 160 people among staff, engineers and technicians have been working hard for the development and launch of it.

Surely the Puerto Rican singer’s goal is to reach the NASDAQ (Market share activity), something that will undoubtedly arrive very soon, perhaps even in less than a year, the figures that could be handled reach up to the billions.

They recently interviewed Noelia in Ventaneando and Sale El Sol, the main topic was the impressive growth that their two platforms had had, surely the businesswoman is most nervous and excited at the same time.

This is because once they have begun to grow, it needs more staff, this to have more immediate technical response capacity, greater security for subscribers and users, is a fairly complex job.

Surely the famous interpreter of “You” is not doing it alone, she probably has some partners and excellent advisors who help her with each of the steps she takes and who will undoubtedly help her reach the top and turn Celebriffy into a of the largest digital social media platforms.