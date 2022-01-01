Ellen Degeneres and Betty White at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. (Frazer Harrison)

“The world looks different now. She was excellent in challenging expectations. He managed to meet many years, and yet not long enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret, “he wrote Ryan reynolds on his Twitter account.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

“What an exceptional life,” he commented. Ellen Degeneres on the same platform, and declared herself grateful for “every second she spent” with Betty White.

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

As reported by CNN, the president Biden and his wife, JillThey have also referred to the actress. The president pointed out that her death was “a shame” and that “she was an adorable woman.” The first lady said, “Who didn’t love Betty White? We are very saddened by his death ”.

Halle berry was another of the celebs that were expressed via Twitter. “’Thanks for being my friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever. You set a standard for everyone to follow. Rest in peace, our golden girl forever. “

Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever ❤️ You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl. pic.twitter.com/6tJaaFmLoO – Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 31, 2021

The list of personalities that showed their affection for the actress, comedian, author and activist is endless. Diane kruger, Reese witherspoon, Cher, Kerry Washington, Kirstie alley, Seth meyers, Viola Davis, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kathy griffin…

The latter left a long message on Twitter in which he told more than one anecdote that he lived with Betty, such as the day he met her. Griffin was filming an episode of the series Suddenly Susan in the 90s, in which Betty would be the guest actress. Griffin unintentionally pulled into his spot that day. He walked into the recording studio and said, “Where’s the red-haired bitch who stole my parking spot?” Says Griffin. “A friendship was born”, relates the comedian.

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

appId : '580735355658488',

cookie : true, xfbml : true, version : 'v8.0' });

FB.AppEvents.logPageView();

};

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));