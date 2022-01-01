. Betty White passed away at the age of 99

Betty White, the beloved “Golden Girls” actress, passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021. In a few days she was going to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The TMZ site was the one who gave the scoop, reporting that the actress passed away “shortly before 9:30 in the morning” on New Year’s Eve from alleged natural causes.

His agent and friend Jeff Witjas confirmed his death to People magazine. “Although Betty was about to turn one hundred, I believed that she would live forever,” she told the magazine. “I will miss her so much and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I think Betty was never afraid of passing away because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she was going to be with him again. “

White’s career spanned decades and included breakthrough roles in shows and movies such as “Mama’s Home,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Young & Hungry,” “The Proposal,” and “You. Again ”. White’s celebrities and former colleagues have taken to social media to honor her.

The reactions of the famous

Ryan Reynolds: The co-star of “The Proposal” honored her on Instagram. He wrote, “The world is different now. She was great at defying expectations. He managed to get old a lot and at the same time, not enough. We will miss you, Betty. “

Robert Iger: The CEO of The Walt Disney Company honored White on Twitter, saying, “Rest in peace, #bettywhite, our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor. Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us. “

Aimee Carrero: White’s “Young & Hungry” co-star Aimee Carrero took to Twitter after her death. Wrote: Wrote “I worked with #BettyWhite on her 95th birthday. I thought you should know the first words she said to me:

⁣’Cute wedding ring. When I was young, if you wanted to sleep with a man you had to marry him. So I got married 3 times. ‘

“RIP Betty, you gave us everything.”

I worked with #BettyWhite on her 95th birthday. I thought you should know the very first words she ever said to me:

⁣

“Nice wedding ring. When I was young, if you wanted to fuck a guy you had to marry him. So I was married 3 times. ”⁣

⁣

RIP Betty, you gave us everything. pic.twitter.com/UiEF8bhsGl – Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 31, 2021

Debbie Allen: Acclaimed dancer and actress choreographer Debbie Allen celebrated the late White on Twitter. Tweet it, “#BettyWhite we will celebrate your 100th birthday and the many decades of joy you have given the world. Rest in Power. “

Don Lemon: The CNN host wrote on Twitter, “RIP #BettyWhite. We will miss you so much. It was an honor to be able to sit down to chat with you… They don’t do it like that anymore. #Legend.”

Alex Newell:

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Alex Newell tweeted, “The Hunnie Lady !!! Thanks for being my friend!!! #BettyWhite. “

Hunnie The Dame!!!!!! Thank you for being a friend!!! #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/Oh719GvUnX — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) December 31, 2021

Nick Lachey:

The 98 Degrees singer paid tribute to White on Twitter. He wrote: “Today the world lost a legend, an icon of our industry. It was an honor and a pleasure for me to have spent a few hours with Betty and to learn from the best of the best. RIP our national treasure. We will NEVER forget you #bettywhite. “

Today, the world lost a legend, an icon of our industry. It was my honor and pleasure to spend a few hours with Betty and learn from the best of the best. RIP to a national treasure. You will NEVER be forgotten. #bettywhite pic.twitter.com/FTimc3ByfC – Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) December 31, 2021

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown took to Twitter after White’s death. “I already hated and was destined to ALWAYS hate the year 2021 because it had taken my mom, now it has taken #BettyWhite on the last day of this damn year ?!

Hate is not a strong word.

Hate doesn’t even come close.

Curse. Just damn it! “

I already hated and was destined to FOREVER hate 2021 because it took my mom 💔. Now it’s taken #BettyWhite on the last day of the freaking year ?! Hate is not a strong enough word. Abhor doesn’t even get it done. Damn. Just DAMN! – yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 31, 2021

Kelli Martin: The “ER” star wrote on Twitter, “It is impossible to measure the joy it brought to all of us. It was the best of us. #BettyWhite will always be America’s Bride, and we will miss her dearly. ”

Wilson Cruz: Wilson Cruz from “Star Trek: Discovery” honored White on Twitter. He wrote, “#BettyWhite. From Sue Anne Nivens to Rose Nylund and beyond, you made life a little more tolerable with your talent, your humor and your generous heart and your passion for animal and marginalized rights. Thanks for being a friend. #QEPD legend. “

#BettyWhite. From Sue Anne Nivens to Rose Nylund and beyond you made life just a bit more bearable with your talent, humor and your generous heart and passion for animal rights and those in the margins. Thank you for being a friend. #RIP legend. – Wilson Cruz (@ wcruz73) December 31, 2021

Joe Biden: United States President Joe Biden paid tribute to the late actress, writing on the @POTUS Twitter account, “Betty White brought smiles to many generations of Americans. He is a cultural icon whom we will miss terribly. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all her loved ones this New Year’s Eve. ”

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. – President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Valerie Bertinelli: White’s “Hot in Cleveland” co-star Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Instagram, “Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright the sky must be today. “

Beth Behrs: “The Neighborhood” star Beth Behrs wrote on Twitter, “Destroyed. It was one of my pending dreams as a comedian to be able to work with her. The queen of the multi-camera… of all cameras, really. RIP to the great #BettyWhite “

Kerry Washington: The “Scandal” star tweeted, “Oh my gosh. Heaven has a new star to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a pioneer, a genius, and a ray of sunshine that has gifted us with creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your risky and generous spirit. Rest in Peace #BettyWhite “

Rosie O’Donnell: Comedian Rosie O’Donnell shared a simple tribute for the late White. He tweeted, “Rest up, #BettyWhite caption”

‘The Bold & The Beautiful‘: The historic soap opera paid tribute to its former star. The show’s official Twitter account tweeted “Our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of #BettyWhite who blessed us with her joyful presence and incredible talent as Ann Douglas. Betty was as bold and beautiful as can be and will be sorely missed. “

Our deepest sympathies to the family & loved ones of #BettyWhite who graced us with her joyful presence and remarkable talent as Ann Douglas. Betty was as Bold and Beautiful as they come and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/HIz7iKc8Cy – Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2021

Zachary Levi: The “Shazam” actor paid tribute to White on Instagram. He wrote, “Betty made the world a better place. Made this industry better. We should all take a page out of the book of his life. Hell, we should put out entire chapters. It was an example of how to handle yourself in life. How to treat others. How to make people laugh in the sweetest and most sincere way. We all loved her for a reason. Because, deep down, she is an example of what we all want to be. A bright light of love, hope and optimism. I had the pleasure of crossing it a few times in my life. But those few times had a huge impact on my life, and I will always treasure them. And although she never answered me if she agreed to be the mother of my children, I will never forget her, or her kisses, for the rest of my life. Which, if I’m lucky, will be as long and fruitful a time as Betty lived. Rest in love, Betty. Without a doubt, Heaven has just become more fun and classier thanks to your arrival. “

Seth Meyers: The “Saturday Night Live” host recalled when White was the host of the show. He tweeted, “RIP Betty White, the only SNL anchor to receive a standing ovation at our end-of-show party. A party in which he ordered a vodka, a sausage and in which he stayed until the last second. “

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. – Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Lane Allen: Five Things To Know About Betty White’s Ex-Husband