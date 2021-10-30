Octavio Ocaña: Famous people react to the departure of “Benito” from Neighbors | INSTAGRAM

Life is full of unexpected moments, unfortunately today we woke up with the report of a situation that keeps social networks in mourning and full of impressions, they have taken the life of Octavio Ocaña, actor who played “Benedict”, the famous boy who appeared in the popular Program from Televisa “Neighbors”.

Surely you knew him, because it is a very popular television program, so we can also read that many of his companions of the same Show reacted to this outburst that supposedly occurred as a result of direct impact while riding his pickup truck.

First Eduardo Spain, who said he felt great sadness and gave his condolences to his family with words full of pain, the charismatic doorman of the “Neighbors” expressed the following through his Instagram official:

“We are undone. I can’t sleep, I can’t stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaña, our beloved Benito in #Neighbors My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thank you for so many laughs and for sharing your angel” Spain commented.

On the other hand we could also read the words of Georgina Olguin, who also played an important role in the successful Televisa series with her character “Cris”, Silvita’s best friend who ends up fully joining the production.

She wrote the following words: “Rest in peace, dear Octavio. It hurts me a lot to lose you. You leave a huge emptiness for all of us who knew you. I will always remember you with that smile that you brought in the forums. See you soon.”



Lalo Spain reacts to the outburst of Octavio Ocaña’s life.

Also joined the condolences Ana Bertha Espín, the Mexican television theater and film actress who played the popular character Lorena Rivers.

She commented the following on her social networks: “I am heartbroken for your departure. My condolences to your dear family. Rest in peace Octavio from my heart.

There is no doubt that the young actor managed to enter the hearts of many actors who were participating with him for so long in this incredible program as well as the viewers who do not stop expressing their pain and sadness when I cannot believe that this is happening and this can be read through Twitter with various messages.

In addition, the official account of neighbors expressed condolences for “our Benito.”

The official account of Distrito Comedia also recognized the work and the good times that he put us through, expressing that we will always remember him as little Benito who “did not want to be an actor.”