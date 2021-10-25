Alec Baldwin was immersed in his new project at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. Rust, a western film that he himself produces and of which he is also the protagonist, ended in tragedy this Thursday, when Baldwin fired a prop gun that caused the death of Halyna hutchins 42 years old, head of photography; and seriously injured Joel souza 48, who was the director of the film.

The incident shocked Hollywood in general, with many filmmakers and actors sharing their reactions.

“I was very fortunate to have @halynahutchins as my director of photography at Archenemy. He was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person, “he wrote. Joe manganiello.

Baldwin posted his statement on Twitter, sharing how distraught he felt about the tragic accident. “There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, our deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” he wrote. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

The issue has shocked the film community, with actors, directors, writers and cinematographers sharing their outrage at the incident and speaking out about the dangers of film sets.

Debra Messin

In response to a criminal investigation, the actress wrote: “Absolutely not. The props is something they gave him. He used it on the scene. Then a catastrophic event happened in which Halyna Hutchins lost her life and Jose Souza was injured. I pray for the family of both.

Elijah Wood

Absolutely horrible and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to his family.

Patricia arquette

My heart goes out to the Halyna Hutchins family. What a poignant loss. I send prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the cinematographer and wounded the director.

Dara resnik

I was on the set of Shooter when a cameraman was shot on the forehead and there was blood everywhere. I was on a set where people could easily get run over by a train. Shooting movies is very dangerous. And we need to be more careful about it. RIP Haluna Hutchins.

Anthony Atamanuik

RIP Halyna, and like Paul said, this shouldn’t have happened on any set. I have worked with pistols that have been tested up to three or four times. I can’t imagine what Alec is going through. It is unthinkable that something like this has happened.

Rust’s film set has been closed and production has been stopped indefinitely. “The entire cast and crew have been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an indeterminate period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department investigation. We will provide advisory services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this terrible event, ”said the production in a statement issued Thursday.