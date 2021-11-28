

Jomari Goyso.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / . / .

“Always in the hands of God,” wrote Jomari Goyso. Who together with these words appears from the stretcher in hopsital. The famous Univision fashion critic added the following: “With faith that he leads me in the right ways. Today I am heading to close a cycle that began years ago by my ignorant and above all immature decisions, it is time to turn the page and continue, it is something that I had planned for two years but the pandemic and life wanted it to be today ”.

The Spaniard has asked his fans, friends and family not to worry: “Nobody worry. I’m in the best hands. And grateful for the lessons learned, because I live life as a school in which God is the teacher and I am an eternal apprentice, a school that leaves scars that remind me of great life choices ”.

To these words have been added the comments of famous friends who now join in prayer for the speedy recovery of Spanish. And it is that at the moment it is unknown what the operation was about, but apparently the intervention, from his words, is not risky.

However, famous as Ana Bárbara, Mariana Seoane, Clarissa Molina, Julián Gil, Carolina Sandoval, Ana Brenda Contreras, Bárbara Bermudo, Azucena Cierco, among others, they are there at the foot of the canyon, pending the health of their famous friend.

Mariana Seoane: Everything will be fine.

Clarissa Molina: 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 with God

Ana Barbara: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Julian Gil: ❤️🙏🏼

Gabriel Coronel: Blessings brother .. tq 🙌✨🙏🏻

Infant prodigy: Everything will be fine !! God always with you 🙏🏻

Carolina Sandoval: Oyeeeee I love you boy @jomarigoyso 🙏🏻 here I am to cook and assist you if you need #cosasquesientecaro

Lourdes Stephen: God be with you ❤️🙌

Ana Brenda Contreras: ❤️🙏🏼

Barbara Bermudo: Praying 🙌 and decreeing

Azucena Cierco: Amen my heaven we pray for your well-being! Everything is fine ❤️🙏🏼

