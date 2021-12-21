Breaking Bad taught us a good number of years ago that many fans do not know how to differentiate reality from fiction when a campaign of harassment and demolition of Anna Gunn, the actress who played Skyler, was launched. A new similar controversy has arisen around Johnny depp, who was fired from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets after learning of an alleged episode of mistreatment of her ex-partner, Amber Heard. Warner Bros has now decided to place Mads mikkelsen to play Grindewald, something that many fans have not taken at all well, who have harassed the actor Danish. And it has reached such a point that the one who played Hannibal Lecter himself has decided to cover his Instagram account. And that is what we come to tell today. What more cases are there of celebrities who closed their Instagram accounts due to harassment from the people?

Celebrities who closed their social media accounts due to harassment

It seems incredible that there are still idiotic people unable to realize that their social media actions they influence other people. Whether or not they are famous, behind each profile there is a human being who obviously has a limit. Poor Mikkelsen is one more case among many, and we consider that it is an issue that should be made more visible, especially after what happened this week with Veronica Forqué, where the harassment and the cruelty that many users dumped the actress on social networks during her participation in MasterChef Celebrity.

Pete davidson

This young American actor, known for his participation in the show Saturday Night Live, was forced to delete your Instagram account in 2018, After his romance with singer Ariana Grande. At first, he took the issue away, but later he confessed that entering his profile and reading the comments that people wrote made him feel really bad, so he cut his losses by erasing himself from the platform.

Ariana, meanwhile, he also deactivated his account for a while, and began posting solely on Snapchat for a season.

Kelly marie tran

The actress played Rose tico in The last jedi, and decided to delete his account after the film was released, when he started receiving Racist insults in your comments.

Selena Gomez

Her Instagram account is still active, but the actress and singer admits that constantly delete the app from your mobile. Becomes obsessed with negative comments, and it is the only way you have to disconnect from the ongoing harassment receiving.

Elizabeth olsen

Olsen I was not very active on Instagram. When he passed away Chadwick boseman, the actress did not post anything on her account. Probably because he didn’t use it. A horde of flag bearers of the «Black Lives Matter» They began to harass her by telling her atrocities, a story that ended with the deleted Instagram account. Of course, the actress has never said to delete the account due to harassment, nor did she comment on it.

Daisy ridley

Posted a message in 2016 on support for gun control in the United States, after the episodes suffered during a massacre. What happened next won’t surprise you: a bunch of morons started harassing him day after day. Ridley deleted his Instagram. Shortly after, she made a statement to Glamor making it clear that she is not willing to face that type of bullying for defending their beliefs.