After years together or even months, these celebrities decided to take the next step and got engaged. Celebrations like Belinda Y Christian nodal , Britney Spears Y Sam asghari , Paris hilton Y Carter Reum , Lindsay Lohan Y Bader shammas, prepare their next wedding. We have for you the commitments that surprised us in 2021.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina

Natti Natasha Y Raphy pina They have been together since 2018, but it was in early 2021 that they made their relationship public. On February 1, the couple announced that they had gotten engaged.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina

In their social networks, both released the news and showed off Natti’s spectacular ring. Weeks after the marriage proposal, the couple announced that they would become parents.

Vida Isabelle, the couple’s baby, was born on May 22.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris hilton Y Carter Reum They got engaged just on the heir’s 40th birthday. The businessman surprised the heiress with a large ring. According to the socialite, it was the best birthday surprise she has ever received.

Paris hilton

In November, Paris saw her dream come true and married Carter Reum. The couple celebrated their union in a series of celebrations that lasted about three days in California.

Carlos Calderón and Vanessa Lyon

The presenter Carlos Calderón proposed to his girlfriend, actress Vanessa Lyon, after a year together. The Univision host planned a romantic evening and being in mid-flight in a helicopter! was that he asked the big question.

Shortly after the news of their engagement, Carlos and Vanessa revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The baby was born on September 5.

Altair Jarabo and Frédéric García

In May 2021, Altair Jarabo surprised everyone with the news that she had become engaged to French businessman Frédéric García, who is 20 years her senior.

The news caused a stir, since her fans and some of her friends did not even know that she had a boyfriend.

Altair Jarabo and her husband

Three months after announcing their engagement, on August 16, Altair and Frédéric said ‘I do’ in a castle in Burgundy, a few hours from Paris.

Christian Nodal and Belinda

At the end of May, Belinda Y Christian nodal shook the world with the news of their engagement. For the proposal, the Mexican regional music singer reserved for them alone an exclusive restaurant in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

After Belinda’s ‘yes I accept’, Nodal shared the following on his social networks: “Ladies and gentlemen, Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world.”

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

In August, it was revealed that Diane kruger Y Norman reedus (The Walking Dead) got engaged after five years of relationship and a daughter together. PEOPLE magazine confirmed that the 45-year-old actress and the 52-year-old American actor are already preparing everything for their wedding.

Marimar Vega and Jerónimo Rodríguez

Marimar vega and her boyfriend Jerónimo Rodríguez They are preparing a wedding for next year. It was the jewelery house in charge of designing the ring that revealed the news by showing off the piece that the filmmaker had requested for the beautiful actress.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate hudson announced her engagement on Instagram shortly before the 2021 Met Gala. The actress posted on her Instagram account a romantic photograph with Danny fujikawa. Kate and Danny have been together for five years and have a daughter together, little Rani Rose, born in 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney kardashian announced on October 17, through his social networks, that he had committed to Travis barker with whom he made his relationship public in early 2021.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy

While Greeicy gave a concert with Alejandro Sanz, on stage, her boyfriend, the singer Mike bay He surprised her by kneeling in front of her and asking the big question. The interpreter accepted and now they are preparing their wedding … and the arrival of their first baby.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Sam asghari shared on his Instagram profile that he had engaged to Britney Spears. The personal trainer asked the singer the ‘big’ question and presented her with a large diamond ring. Asghari released the news of the engagement on September 12.

The couple met in 2016 during the filming of her video, Slumber Party.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

The actress Lindsay Lohan announced on November 28 his commitment to Bader shammas, who is alien to the entertainment world. According to various sites, Shammas is dedicated to the world of finance and is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse banking.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

In November, Kristen Stewart revealed to the world that he had engaged to the writer and screenwriter Dylan Meyer, after two years of dating.