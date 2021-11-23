Celebrity love breaks during this 2021 | Instagram

Unfortunately, during this year 2021 there have been several breakups that have been made among celebrities being extremely surprising news for the millions of fans they have.

And it is that without a doubt, each of the news about the romantic breakups of celebrities caused great controversial for the reasons and an impact among the followers.

That’s right, the year 2021 has not ceased in good and bad news, since those who we believed were living an idyll of love and that they would be inseparable were part of the romantic breakups of celebrities.

So without further ado, here is the list of celebrities who ended their love affair this year.

1

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The first separation came in February, when Kim Kardashian and singer Kanye West decided, after seven years of marriage and four children together, to separate.

His sisters showed during recordings of the Kardashian reality show the alleged reason and it is none other than a strong fight, after a year fighting to save their marriage.

2

Anuel and Karol G

The boyfriends of the urban genre separated after three years of relationship, one that was not seen coming because the unconditional love of both in social networks was unmatched.

3

Adamari and Toni

In March Adamari López shocked everyone with the announcement of her separation from Toni Costa, it was a happy marriage since 2011.

This was another of the most media celebrity breakups, as it took over the front pages and headers of portals.

4

JLo and Alex

One of the most controversial came on April 15 when, in an exclusive statement to a news portal, the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez said goodbye to their engagement, which already had a ring in between.

5

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Recently the celebrities who broke up are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Through their Instagram stories as an official statement it was that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up, thus announcing their separation for all.