Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson have fun on the sheets

One of the mexican models who has gained more popularity in recent years is undoubtedly Celia Lora, the Influencer daughter of Alex Lora, lead singer of the Mexican rock band El Tri, who has also been creating concrete content for their social networks and also for their exclusive pages.

This time she joined one of her best friends Ignacia Michaelson, the two young women get along very well and have worked together promoting their exclusive on several occasions, as well as his collaborations with the magazines of said flirty contents.

Sometimes they have participated for the bunny magazine, one of the most widely recognized worldwide, in which the cameras have been able to pass before on several occasions and of course conquer the Internet users who have fallen before their feet.

On this occasion we will appreciate a video in which the two models appear in pajamas, while the chilean She is wearing a sweatshirt and Celia appears with a loose, very comfortable blouse, while they caress a puppy that her fans considered as lucky to be among them.

The two girls have an excellent friendship since season 7 from Acapulco Shore and since then they have been seen together on several occasions in both their stories.

Both have a large number of fans who consider them as goddesses, as well as we have been able to see that they participate in various programs, such as Celia lora who recently was on the Telemundo Reality Show “La Casa de los Famosos”, where it generated many controversies.

Of course, the Mexican always shows off her beauty but also her great personality, one of the other things that attracts her audience on the Internet, since she is a person who does not care what they will say and who always expresses herself by being herself.

In Show News we will continue to be very aware of Celia Lora and Ignacia Michaelson, we recommend that you continue to appreciate their beautiful content and of course also all the news that arise about these two celebrities who do not stop growing and conquering the Internet world with his excellent way of passing the cameras.