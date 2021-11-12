Celia Lora and La Michelson inside the jacuzzi make the internet fall in love | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model, Celia Lora, is always very aware of her friends and much more with whom she has collaborated for a photo shoot, so this time she decided to remember that just a year ago she was in a very important session with her friend The Michaelson.

That’s right, this is a snapshot you placed on your Instagram official to remember the occasion when a jacuzzi with her friend and modeling partner Ignacia Michaelson, a beautiful woman who has accompanied and collaborated with her on several occasions.

In addition, they have also had the opportunity to work together on some other projects, of course always allowing the audience that loves to see them together and much more in these types of photographs where their beauties are the protagonists.

It is a piece of entertainment in which we can see that the two young women entered the jacuzzi together and that they were only covered by foam, that’s just for that, because they did not wear any attire to all the great reception that their audience had before said image.

This time he has obtained more than 80,000 I like only a few hours, a number that does not stop growing as the hours go by, because the two young women have a large audience that is always aware of their networks and much more to support them in everything. that go up.



Celia Lora models with La Michaelson in a Jacuzzi.

The image is very flirty and we will leave it here for you to enjoy, they were recording together for the bunny magazine and of course the results were incredible, something that can practically be assured from that company that has fought to have its renown for so many years.

Currently Celia Lora continues to produce very funny videos for her YouTube channel, having guests of the most interesting thing is that they manage to share their experiences and their points of view on different topics, in fact at the moment we are waiting for one of the videos that will surely get the most attention of all, as it is about a famous actor who will surely surprise you when you see such content.

We remind you that the Show News will continue to share the most attractive content of Alex Lora’s beautiful daughter, Celia Lora, who has won her Internet audience in love with social networks with her incredible photographs and her excellent content creation different, either their own or simply as a guest of some of them.