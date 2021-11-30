Celia Lora and Nacha Michelson together again, very flirtatious | Instagram

One of the couples that has been drawing the attention of Internet users for their beauty is the one made up of the great friends and collaborators, Celia Lora and Nacha michelson known rather by only her first name, who appear posing from an armchair.

For a long time, the daughter of rock singer Álex Lora became a celebrity, thanks to her risque content and the fact that she became a playmate, her covers became the best-selling in Mexico thanks in large party to your own promotion.

Celia lora she began to pose more and more and despite the fact that her popularity was already quite high, when she appeared posing next to another beautiful woman the numbers doubled, the same thing happened with the former member of Acapulco Shore.

It was thus that thanks to reality they became great friends, especially when they began to appear together very flirtatious both in photographs and videos.

Recently the beautiful Mexican model and businesswoman shared a photo next to the 28-year-old model who has earned the admiration and sighs of millions thanks to her beautiful figure and controversial life as a Chilean model and participant in the eighth season of Acapulco Shore.

Whoever La Boss was in the same reality show shared a photo a day ago where she appears next to her friend, the two are sitting in an armchair, posing as beautiful and elegant divas, although Celia lora with his own irreverent style.

In the description, she claims to miss her friend, hoping that she will return very soon, surely she had to go on a trip unexpectedly, and is already waiting for her to collaborate again together, when they appear in sessions they immediately raise the temperature of her followers.

Nacha also replied to the publication where she stated that she loved her more than Lora, for the PlayBoy star in Mexico, making friends is something that comes easy for her, her character and personality help her a lot.

Surely the mere fact of imagining these two beautiful women immediately causes his millions of followers to begin to imagine them.

Much of her exclusive content is published on her page, where subscribers can not only admire her beauty, they have also had the opportunity to chat with her through chat, so some of her fans made a very good investment by paying monthly subscription .