Celia Lora and Wanders Lover wear swimsuits from the jacuzzi | INSTAGRAM

The popular Mexican model, Celia Lora, has shown a great passion for creating content and lately has focused on generating highly attractive videos for Internet users on her channel of Youtube, this time revealing that he will be launching a new video with the Wanders Lover, 2 o’clock swimsuit and from the jacuzzi.

That’s right, although no one asked for it, this duo will be meeting in a jacuzzi And of course showing off her charms in front of the camera, the fans of both are already very excited to see this ad and of course they will be eagerly awaiting the video, in which Celia will surely be interacting in very interesting ways with her partner.

In addition, with this entertainment, the two will have the opportunity to win over the audience with their personalities and of course also with their beautiful figures, which will be present at all times and will manage to raise the temperature of any user who observes the video clip.

It will be an occasion in which we will surely spend some excellent minutes enjoying the personality of both, who have proven to be authentic and most important of all, they do not care much what they will say, so there may be some jewels in this meeting.

The video is not released yet but it is in production, the photograph does not show that the recording is already made but of course it needs to be edited and prepared so that the Internet receives the content very soon.

Celia Lora prepares her best interviews and flirty videos in good company.

It should be remembered that Celia Lora has been interviewing various personalities in the artistic medium and also some on the Internet, making social networks enjoy her work and find out about some things to do for her they would not have been able to know.

It is also important to remember that recently she was participating in the Reality Show of Telemundo the famous house, living with some celebrities and proving once again that she is not a false person and if she does not like someone, she shows it.

It is also important to remember that recently she was participating in the Reality Show of Telemundo the famous house, living with some celebrities and proving once again that she is not a false person and if she does not like someone, she shows it.