The influencer Celia Lora lashes out against Manelyk after his expulsion from ‘The home of the famous‘and also calls her “hypocrite”, something that undoubtedly alarmed his followers enough, since it was said that she was very good friends.

Alex Lora’s daughter pointed out that the former member of ‘Acapulco shore‘had an advantage over the other contestants for entering the reality show at the end.

As you may recall, Celia Lora and Manelyk González have been very close friends for years; However, after both participated in the reality show La Casa de los Famosos, Alex Lora’s daughter surprisingly attacked the former member of Acapulco Shore.

And it is that the friendship became complicated between them due to the competition, since after being nominated together to leave the reality show, Mane managed to stay, causing Lora’s anger.

Celia Lora revealed in an interview with Héctor Sandarti, that Manelyk has a strategy to win the program along with Alicia Machado, and they showed it in a reality scene.

I think it’s as if I betrayed Celia to be with you, but I’m not interested. There are people with whom you get along well by nature and who have a topic of conversation and others with whom you don’t, so because I’m with Celia I’m not going to be in a conversation that doesn’t interest me, ”Mane is heard saying.

Thus, in the face of such comments, Celia was disappointed in who she believed her friend and expressed that Mane has an advantage over the others for having entered the game at the end.

She has the advantage that none of us have, which is to see each one of us, to study each other before entering. And she already knows it, everything is pretending. She wants to win them over to do her own thing, but she studied them. He knows exactly what he’s doing, ”he said.

While regarding the friendship between Machado and Mane, Lora expressed that it could be true; however he said that she was not going to make friends.

I’m not assuming, in the end it’s a game so she wants to move like this. As it slips more, it is not so difficult, “said Celia and, when asked if she was hooked faster, she replied:” I do not get hooked, I am not a hypocrite, “he concluded.

It only remains to wait and see what happens between these two girls, because they are good friends and I hope a program does not make them end that, since it would undoubtedly be devastating.