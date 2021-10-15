Celia Lora becomes a flirtatious athlete “between the balls” | Instagram

The flirtatious Mexican model and actress Celia Lora shared a photo where she again wears an outfit that makes her look extremely flirtatious, this time she appears as a professional athlete, posing among some balls.

Celia lora Daughter of the famous rock singer and leader of the band El Tri Álex Lora, she has earned the admiration of her fans and constantly causes millions of sighs with her publications.

Precisely the latter Photo that she shared on her official Instagram, she has earned several like’s and comments where they assure her that she is one of the most beautiful women.

It may be that it is thanks to his white skin, his thick lips or his beautiful blue eyes that they manage to conquer his fans, in conjunction with his exquisite photographs, despite the fact that he has now limited his daring content a bit.

This is because by opening an account on the famous exclusive content platform and having its own website, this type of images and videos has only been left to publish on those accounts, so Celia lora, continues to delight her fans, but a little more demure.

Celia Lora becomes a flirtatious athlete "between the balls"

As happened with the photograph that she shared 18 hours ago, where we see her posing, wearing a sporty look, it seems that she was doing gymnastics or also aerobics.

This is because she wears a straples top, a black bodysuit that reveals her top, slightly transparent white socks and high leg warmers.

Obviously, their enormous charms became the protagonists of the publication, since they immediately stand out to the eye.

The flirtatious model, actress and businesswoman was sitting on the training court, which is where tennis is practiced before doing it on another formal and professional court, although the balls that were in the place were not tennis.

The place where this beauty was posing was in La Mansión Tepozotlán, this interesting hotel has a beautiful facade with windows, has a pool, pets are allowed, and the place is on a picturesque secondary street.

Something that makes Celia Lora unique is that she loves to promote the beautiful places she visits, whether in Mexico or in other countries, she always emphasizes that other people know the beauty of her country and the places where they can stay and enjoy of your stay.