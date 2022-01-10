“A delicacy”, Celia Lora boasts more than grapes in photo | INSTAGRAM

What a delicacy! and not exactly the grapes. The beautiful Celia Lora left her followers on social networks more than surprised and pleased once again, as Chela and Alex Lora’s daughter decided to show off the delicacy she was going to taste, a bunch of grapes, when a delicacy was more exposed to the view of all.

Celia lora She impressed Internet users with her enormous beauty, because in order to take the photo in which she showed off the large and delicious grapes, she decided that the best thing was not to struggle in choosing an outfit and that the best thing would be not to wear any.

The reality star like Acapulco Shore posed for her photographer with an intense gaze into the camera lens as she opens her mouth to enjoy her grapes. The beautiful Celia Lora wore an elegant and quite natural makeup, her dark hair perfectly combed, some simple earrings, chain and bracelets and her tattoos in the foreground.

However, despite all the details that can be seen in the artistic photograph of the beautiful Celia, one of the most important has been captured only by the most observant, who realized that the star showed an enormous detail of her charms. to the camera and appears at the bottom of the image.

This attractive photograph of the famous woman was shared by herself on her official Twitter account, where she took the opportunity to use it as advertising for her exclusive content page. During the pandemic, many stars were with little work and economic resources; however, for this beautiful woman it was a new opportunity.

Celia Lora boasts more than grapes in the photo, “a delicacy”. Photo: Instagram.

Thanks to Covid-19 and the quarantine, Celia lora started its exclusive content, a page that quickly benefited from high numbers and good income. The young woman herself has confessed that it is really profitable to work in this way.

Lora also launched herself with other projects, such as her own YouTube channel where she shares her own experiences and interviews with attractive guests, among whom, of course, former colleagues from Acapulco Shore have been seen.

Celia Lora was approached on one occasion by Yordi Rosado about whether she would change her lifestyle, to which the star replied that she was not at all since she is very happy in this way. He added that also “not settling down” is key to the professional projects that he has developed and that he has today.