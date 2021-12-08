Celia Lora covers her charms only with a scarf as a bunny | INSTAGRAM

The beauty model and influencer mexican, Celia Lora, continues to surprise her social media followers with her attractive photos and on this occasion revealed which is the company she likes to work with the most.

It is not a secret that the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, is a big fan of modeling and also that you have had the opportunity to work with the most important brands in that industry.

This is the case of that brand famous for its logo of a bunny, the magazine that became legendary thanks to amazing pictures and to the also realized way in which they capture their figures and share them with the world.

It is for this reason that the beautiful girl decided to make a photoshoot in the comfort of your home using some products of this brand, a hat and only a scarf with which I can barely eat its charms, making its fans enjoy it to the fullest.

It is one of the most recent publications of the young Mexican on her official Instagram, a social network where she stays in contact with her audience and this time, in addition to showing off her incredible silhouette, I also had the opportunity to show off her Christmas tree.

Celia is used to looking at the camera and using that face with which she conquers millions of Internet users around the world, all from different countries but agree that she is one of the most beautiful women they have seen.



Celia Lora shares her beauty in her attractive photo shoots.

Due to her great fame and popularity, the young woman also has the opportunity to help many different stores and businesses where they provide services, being invited to try what they offer first and thus be able to recommend the most appropriate way to said companies.

It is for this reason that in her stories you will be able to discover beauty clinics, food stores, restaurants, hotels and all those companies that have been interested in working with her and that have allowed her to obtain income and sometimes also some vacations at a lower cost. than I would have had.

Celia Lora invites you to continue to pay attention to its flirty content and in Show News we will be bringing it to you so that you do not miss it at any time and you can continue enjoying both its personality and its beauty.