Celia Lora in a white knitted swimsuit, shows off her best curve | INSTAGRAM

One of the most popular Mexican content creators today is Celia Lora the famous daughter of Alex Lora, lead singer of the Mexican rock band The Tri, who has shown that in addition to having a very strong personality, he also has a vocation for creating entertainment for his fans.

This time he shared a piece of highly coquette a Photography which was taken on one of his most recent visits to the beach using a nice Swimwear embroidery on his visit to Acapulco, Guerrero.

He also labeled those in charge of providing said swimsuit, because it is a collaboration one of many that influences this work that has allowed it to break through the world of fashion and place its name as a model part of the industry.

The snapshot is highly attractive and in it we could also appreciate some of his most hidden tattoos, of course his fans gave him their likes and brought the image to more than 184,000 likes in a few hours.

It is also very important to mention that you have already opened the comment box so your fans did not stop admiring it and expressing how much they loved the piece of entertainment by placing heart emojis of love faces and Fire, as well as their usual compliments and requests.

It should be remembered that the young woman was recently participating in a famous Reality Show of Telemundo “The House of the Famous”, where he managed to make new friends and also some rivalries that were not expected but that in each moment he was inside the house he managed to attract the attention of the media and viewers.



Celia Lora continues to model for her fans.

Just after leaving the entire program, she is already very active in her social networks promoting some companies that contact her to give her opinion and to try their products, an activity that she has been doing since the world situation began and which has also allowed him to obtain many products and benefits.

In addition to what she does with great pleasure to help those who want to be known as well as taking advantage of all the attention to promote some of the events in which she will be present, such as on November 5, which will be in one of the most popular places. exclusive to Oaxaca.

The young woman also continues to create content for her YouTube channel, where she shows that in addition to creating content for her social networks, her guests also have a lot to talk about together and create these minutes where the young woman’s fans can be entertained.

Celia Lora is also enjoying a walk through Cabo San Lucas and shared some favorite moments of her journey through that place inviting us to consume with the companies that provided her services.