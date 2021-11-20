Celia Lora interviews Alex Marín, his wife and their 2 girlfriends | INSTAGRAM

The famous model mexican, Celia Lora, so far has several interviews that have been of interest to your audience on the Internet, in your channel Youtube invites people who are also dedicated to creating content like her and they manage to reveal some curiosities in this area.

However, this time it is very possible that it is the video most awaited by Internet users by the daughter of Alex Lora, lead singer of the Mexican rock band El Tri, who invited Alex Marin, the famous producer of adult scenes who is in a relationship with his wife and two girlfriends.

It is about the famous internet character who always wears a headset with an in-ear microphone and who is well known for being married to Mía Marín, have as a girlfriend Giselle montes and for two years now have also included his relationship to Yamilet Ramirez.

Without a doubt it is one of the broadest relationships we have known and Celia Laura was also very impressed to see them together so she even had a list of questions and topics that she wanted to address with them in this interview.

Since the YouTube video begins we can appreciate that the four They get along very well and have excellent communication, which made the Mexican wonder how they achieve it if sometimes with a relationship of only two people the matter is complicated, she wonders how it can be possible between four.

Celia Lora interviewed Alex Marín, Mía Marín, Giselle Montes and Yamileth Ramírez.

Alex Marín assures that it is a matter of rules and of course also of good communication, something that they have been doing for quite some time, first with his wife and Giselle for four years and recently two years ago with his most current girlfriend.

It is important to mention that in addition to having some freedoms, this relationship has also come together to make a production house for Videos and live presentations in various establishments around the Mexican Republic, where whenever they are presented they get a lot of attention and of course they offer a unique show.

Recently this relationship has generated many memes on the Internet, Alex is even considered a hero for many Internet users and this interview was the most entertaining for them and of course also opened new possibilities for the future, since Celia recommended that they should do a Reality Show of your life.

We do not tell you everything that happens in the interview but if we leave you the link so you can go and enjoy it in case you are interested, we will continue to enjoy the interviews and the content that Celia Lora creates, also sharing her news with you.