Celia Lora leans in letting her charms show more | Instagram

Recently through her Instagram account Celia Lora famous actress and a Mexican model shared a flirty photo where she appears wearing her enormous charms with a rather tiny top.

Álex Lora’s only daughter has achieved her fame thanks to the controversies in which she has been involved, of course, the fact that she is the daughter of two great musical personalities also has a lot to do with it.

Celia lora She is also a businesswoman and a playmate, in fact her covers of Play Boy magazine have been one of the best-selling in Mexico, because she has also dedicated herself to promoting on her social networks.

For several days this beautiful model with hypnotizing blue eyes participant in the program Lucky Ladys Mexico, he has dedicated himself to sharing unusual content on his own account, his photoshoots with even more elegant and professional.

It even seems that Celia lora is in a new campaign, although the images seem to be somewhat casual, they contain an air of mysticism, glamor and elegance with each one of them.

Celia Lora leans in letting her charms show more | Instagram celi_lora

Of course, it also has a lot to do with the style of the model who is posing, that although it seems to be something simple, the fact of posing in front of a camera is a bit more complicated than it seems.

In this particular photo Lora is posing seated, it seems to be some benches attached to the wall with plastic seats, the model placed her elbows on her knees so this position caused her to look a little inclined.

By wearing a petite top with thin straps and a deep neck, adding to the pose that Acapulco Shore Boss Celia Lora was in, she allowed her enormous charms to stand out once again.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The beautiful model is in La Mansión, Tepotzotlán, a striking 2.5-star hotel in Mexico City.

For several publications that Celia Lora has been sharing content where it appears on this beautiful site with large windows and pool.

There are those who say that visiting this hotel when the famous mezcal fair is being presented is a success, not for nothing is the model, businesswoman, actress and playmate promoting it in one way or another, as they usually do in other places that have come visit.