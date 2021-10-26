Celia Lora leaves her coat open and charms are enjoyed | INSTAGRAM

Internet connoisseurs know perfectly that it is one of the mexican who is gaining the most attention possible in social networks on the Internet is Celia Lora the famous daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the famous Mexican rock band The TriHowever, he did not become popular thanks to his talents in music, if not to his excellent participation in the creation of content, either participating in a Reality show creating your own videos for Youtube or with their attractive photographs of Instagram.

This is how once again this beautiful young woman defended supposedly as a great artist on this occasion presenting us one of her most recent photographs in a photoshoot that he did from a hotel, which he was promoting and I will try weeks so surely you will have had a good remuneration in this regard.

This time we will address the incredible piece of entertainment that was posted as a publication on its official Instagram one in which it appears with a coat color open cafe in the central part so its charms they were enjoyed by their viewpoints once again, who have achieved more than 100,000 likes in a few hours.

Also in the comments we can see how well received the image was, many placing love faces or hearts to express how beautiful they feel when seeing it and of course also declaring their great love, which has been developed over the last few years in which it has been. more active than ever in the world of entertainment.

In fact, she was recently participating in a Reality Show on Telemundo La Casa de los Famosos, an American television program in which she had the opportunity to stand out once again thanks to her imposing personality and of course this character that defines her. several times she was involved in some scandals thanks to rice she had with several of the participants, among whom are Pablo Montero and Alicia Machado.

It is also said that since the competition left many users and viewers stopped watching the program, something that has worried the television station, since the ratings have not been the same, it seems that the young Mexican attracts a lot of attention by being in this show that It has given a lot to talk about since it started.

This is how we have been able to see that Celia Lora is back on her social networks again more active than ever and publishing some stories where she practices her work as an influencer visiting some businesses to promote her services and products.

This activity has been carried out for several months since the world situation began, she found this way to continue generating income from the comfort of her home, as well as that some of the products and services are applied free of charge for her thanks to the collaboration that them makes itself known in a much more massive way.

There is no doubt that the contents of Celia Lora are very enjoyed by people who browse the network and much more by her admirers who are on social networks aware of everything she does to support her and also continue to take advantage of everything they know through Well, she also sometimes takes us some trips and allows us to appreciate some very interesting landscapes and cities.