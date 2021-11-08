Celia Lora confesses what “has eaten” on Instagram, famous? | Instagram

What “has eaten”? The beautiful Celia Lora surprised her followers with the revelations she made on social networks and apparently did not meet expectations, as many would believe that she would comply with everything.

The beautiful daughter of Chela and Alex Lora made a funny Tik Tok that she later shared on Instagram, in which she talked about the types of men that a woman “should eat” in her life and as a confession she went down one by one his fingers affirming which ones have passed through his life.

Celia lora listened very attentively to the recording that begins with a “They say that in the life of a woman you should eat ten different types of man”, In the list you can hear: a minor, a major, a richer, a poorer , an uglier, a more handsome, a widower, a married, a divorced and a co-worker.

The star of reality shows such as Acapulco Shore, Barak el Experimento and La Casa de Los Famosos surprised by revealing that only one type of man is needed to complete the list and he is nothing more and nothing less than one more handsome than her, could it be that Will you meet the list in no time?

The beautiful Celia Lora has made it more than clear that thanks to the pandemic she has taken a greater liking to social networks and especially to Tik Tok, since there are days when most of its content comes from this social network. The actress has fun making revelations, acting, singing and more according to the trends of the platform and making her own trends.

Celia Lora confesses what “has eaten” on Instagram, famous? Photo: Instagram.

The beautiful Celia has had her followers aware of her official Instagram account as she has uploaded photographs that seem more than art in which she mixes beautiful places with her beauty. He also surprised many, who has opted in his images for a more sophisticated and elegant look, a side of the famous that many have liked.

But the influencer has not put aside her uncovered photographs, because on more than one occasion she has dispensed with her interiors or any garment to delight her most fervent admirers on social networks a little more.

Celia lora She has become one of the spoiled social networks for her unique humor style, for her irreverent personality and for her enormous beauty, qualities that also place her as one of the queens of reality shows.