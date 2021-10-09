Celia Lora models a flirtatious secretary, with open attire | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model Celia Lora, daughter of one of the most famous singers in Mexico, the vocalist of El Tri, Alex Lora, She is well known and not only because she is the daughter of a famous person, but because she has earned her audience by creating content for several years now.

On this occasion we will address one of his latest publications in his Instagram official in fact it is the last photograph that we can see in her profile, in which she appears dressed as a flirtatious secretary with a tie a work blouse and of course he opened it so that his charms would be appreciated in those black and white interiors that he is wearing.

There is no doubt that the snapshot managed to capture the attention of many people on the Internet, achieving more than 70,000 I like a few hours, because it really looks beautiful.

Photography shows the great creativity that the young man mexican for the creation of flirty content like this one, since she also has her fan-only and other exclusive content pages, where you can unlock much better and more attractive photos than this one.

However, it is worth mentioning that they have an additional cost, everything is done through a subscription that is paid every month in which you can unlock all that work that works as entertainment for those who want to enjoy their figure a little more.

It is also important to say that the photograph was taken in the Tepoztlán mansion, a place in which he has been collaborating, an excellent boutique hotel in which you can attend and know the facilities in which Celia Lora was modeling.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HER SESSION AS “SECRETARY”



Celia Lora models from the hotel she collaborated with.

It is also important to emphasize that a few weeks ago Celia Lora was participating in “La Casa de los Famosos”, the Reality Show on Telemundo that gave a lot to talk about while she was inside, however, she was expelled a few days ago and now she is enjoying his life back.

She has even uploaded some stories commenting on the products that came to her house because as we know she became an excellent Influencer who receives products and services for herself to try them first hand and thus be able to recommend them.

Likewise, she was sharing why we should vote at the home of the famous to help her friend Manelyk González a little and other participants with whom she had an excellent relationship within the program.

Celia Lora wants Roberto Romano to leave the Show, thanks to all the Rosa’s that he had with him since he promised him that he could contribute much more his influences from outside the house and thus perhaps take his revenge.