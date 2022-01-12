Celia Lora models natural and in Eva’s outfit, “muse” | INSTAGRAM

In an Eva costume, this is how Celia Lora was as natural as possible for her followers on social networks, becoming a muse. The Mexican playmate chose to pose as the professional that she is and as if she did not realize it for her photographer, this apparently in a very personal place, a room.

The beautiful Celia lora She wore quite natural makeup and decided not to choose a wardrobe for this occasion, a decision that really captivated her followers. The photograph in question shows just what is necessary about the Acapulco Shore star, as it did not capture his beautiful full-body anatomy; however, it leaves quite a sight and without the need for imagination.

Currently, Celia Lora is a recognized personality on television and social networks. The Mexican playmate achieved enormous success with her participation in reality shows, which she says she never rejected; however, it will probably start to do so.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez moves the “booty” for the networks, to the ground

It was after La Casa de los Famosos that the daughter of Chela and Alex Lora decided that perhaps the best thing is not to say yes to all the invitations of reality shows, because in this particular one she would not have had a good time.

In addition to the controversies that took place inside the house, Celia Lora complained that the production wanted to control her and that she had even been banned from certain outfits.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF CELIA HERE

Celia Lora models natural and in Eva’s costume, “muse”. Photo: Instagram.

During her stay, Celia stood out for her polemics with Alicia Machado, Gaby Spanic and Pablo Montero. After many clashes, Alivia Machado was the winner of the television show.

But in addition to being part of reality shows like Acapulco Shore, Lora has tried many facets, including being a businesswoman and a model of her own swimsuits, influencer, youtuber, host, actress, among others.

During the pandemic, Celia lora He took the opportunity to bring out his best playmate side and take advantage of it for his private content page, which has been enormously successful.

The same famous has shared that the income from this type of work is quite profitable and that this is the only means by which she really connects with her followers, they assure that from a “Hello” this beautiful woman is paid in the famous platform.

Despite being the daughter of music legends in Mexico, it was thanks to her irreverence that she gained enormous fame and acceptance from her audience, reaching large and famous channels such as MTV.