Celia Lora opens her leather jacket and her charms peek out | INSTAGRAM

To this day it is well known that the beautiful model, conductive and Mexican influencer, Celia Lora, has earned a worthy place in the hearts of her fans for always sharing her great beauty with them in different photos and flirty content that she dedicates to creating with great affection for them.

On this occasion we will address a photograph with which she showed us her fame not only due to being the daughter of Alex Lora, the famous singer of the Mexican rock band The Tri, but also for his great dedication to creating content whether for his YouTube channel, his Official instagram or any brand that proposes it, such as the bunny magazine, has not participated in me on several occasions.

In the photo that we approach today we can see how the young woman continues to upload the results of a long photographic session that she took in a hotel in the city. CDMX, a site that I fully trust her to represent that place and make it known with attractive snapshots.

In the entertainment piece we can see how the young woman was posing from one of the corners of said hotel, opening her brown fur coat and her charms to join the front, an action that her admirers were fascinated by and that made many users will come and like it leading to over 105,000 reactions to the post.

In addition, we could also see how the comments some of her fellow content creators came to congratulate her and to express what pretty You can see it, such as Lizbeth Rodríguez, who told her that she is a goddess, as well as many other users who also expressed themselves and supported her.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HER FLAT IMAGE



Celia Lora models for work but also for the taste of her fans.

It is important to say that Celia has had a lot of time to practice modeling, it all started thanks to the world situation because at home she didn’t have much to do, that’s when she realized that the best thing would be to be producing snapshots from the comfort of her home , without the need to go out and put yourself at risk.

That was where he found his best angles and of course he now applies them to continue collaborating with the brands that are looking for him, who knows that she is an expert in publicizing various products, services or places.

In fact, official Instagram stories you can find that she has several Videos promoting various companies that invite her to try their products or services herself, in order to promote them in a better way and from her own experience.

Continue on Show News to enjoy the beautiful content, and continue to enjoy everything she does to keep netizens who love to appreciate her pieces of content happy.