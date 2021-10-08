Celia Lora outlines and highlights her figure with a black jumpsuit | Instagram

The famous as well as controversial Mexican model and businesswoman Celia Lora appeared in one of her photos which may not be so revealing, but it does show off her charms perfectly, she was wearing a see-through black jumpsuit.

This beauty daughter of the rock singer and leader of the group El Tri Álex Lora, has become one of the best-known Mexican personalities and even on some of the most controversial occasions.

It seems that Celia lora She tends to relate to other controversial figures like her, such as the youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez, with whom she has made a very good friendship.

In this new image she appears posing as a whole Professional model, from the entrance of the Carlota hotel in Mexico City, a quite beautiful place from what you can see.

On this occasion, the businesswoman and former participant in the program “The House of Famous”, looks more beautiful than ever, her beautiful gaze is deeply concentrated and fixed on a single point so much that it could undoubtedly intimidate anyone.

An hour ago, the youtuber shared this image on her official celi_lora Instagram account, where you can find content of all kinds, but the one that her millions of followers are looking for the most is surely where her curves shine.

The onesie you are wearing Celia lora allows you to see the interiors that she is wearing, these to combine with this piece she decided to use them in black, they immediately provide in the image, it should be remembered that the model has quite white skin and whatever she uses stands out immediately.

Something that has singled out Lora is that whenever she has the opportunity to travel, she does not hesitate at any time to promote the places and sites where she stays, surely this type of advertising is quite beneficial for the hotels she arrives at. .

This happens continuously, especially we saw him constantly on his Instagram account through his stories during the pandemic in 2020, although we still continue to live with some havoc, Celia Loa became an important person during the beginning of the quarantine.

WHAT DID CELIA LORA DO DURING THE QUARANTINE?

This beautiful blue beauty decided to support local businesses, what she did was start promoting them on her Instagram stories, giving them free publicity.

Each of the shops and establishments brought some of their product to Celia Lora so that she could show it in her stories and that her followers decided to buy from them.

The economy in those months in the middle of that year left small entrepreneurs in trouble, because they had to close businesses, that is how the businesswoman began supporting other microentrepreneurs.

Thanks to this, her followers also began to grow, although many began to criticize her, stating that she charged for promoting small entrepreneurs.She mentioned that she did not do it in exchange for money but for providing support to those who needed it.