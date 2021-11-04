Celia Lora outlines her firm figure in a black gala outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beauty Mexican influencer, Celia Lora, has shown that she has a great passion for modeling and that she did not stop posing in front of the cameras to show off and outline her firm figure in various outfits, this time a black gala outfit.

This is how once again the beautiful model spoiled her Internet admirers by posing and of course emphasizing what beautifull what is his silhouette, becoming the center of attention of Internet users who visited his profile of Official instagram.

In a few hours she managed to gather more than 41,000 likes, an excellent number that shows the great support she has from her fans, who support her in each of her publications and entertainment pieces.

In the image we can see that he was in the hotel with which he has been collaborating for several months now posing in one of the most beautiful corners that he found, right next to a mirror a chair and of course some real paintings that make up the scenario that appears to be part of a Photo studio.

We know that after the world situation, he obtained many talents and skills to model after so much practice and looking for the best corners from his own home, finding creative ways to use everything around him to use as elements in the image.



Celia Lora shares her incredible beauty in a black gala outfit.

In the case of this hotel, it is not so difficult for her to find places that seem perfect for a photo shoot and this has been demonstrated on several occasions, always raising her reputation as an excellent model that she has become.

Of course, he also continues his work as an Influencer promoting and sharing on his profile different companies that send products to his home so that he can try them and that you can also consume in their online stores as well as some places that provide services that she tries herself to tell us about her experience

Finally, it is important to say that Celia Lora has been recognized both for being the daughter of Alex Lora, the famous singer of the Mexican rock band El Tri, but also for her excellent dedication to creating content as well as her flirty content that you can access through a monthly payment.