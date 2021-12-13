Celia Lora in red captivates even Santa in front of the pine tree | Instagram

As a Christmas gift! Under the tree, the beautiful Mexican playmate Celia Lora posed in red, showing off her beauty to the fullest and showing that she would conquer even Santa Claus this Christmas.

In a more than flirtatious and revealing lace that left her charms and curves quite visible, the beautiful Celia lora He posed in front of his pine tree and became one of the most attractive Christmas images on social networks.

The former participant of La Casa de los Famosos posed for her cameraman with the red outfit that would definitely melt even the very North Pole of how attractive she looks, he complemented it with some accessories, her completely straight hair and natural makeup, the expression on her face and her beautiful clear eyes made complete harmony with the pretty white tree with striking accessories.

The beautiful daughter of the TRI leaders, Chela and Alex Lora, took advantage of this photograph to advertise her exclusive content page and of course, surely with this image more than one was encouraged to join her community.

Recently in a special program carried out by the YouTube channel Chisme No Like, Celia Lora and other beautiful Mexican playmates were interviewed about entering this world where private content and others become their main income.

Celia Lora in red captivates even Santa in front of the pine tree. Photo: Instagram.

Celia made it clear how much she enjoys dedicating herself to this and that also, from a very young age, she dreamed of being and looking like one of those beautiful women that appear in the bunny magazine, a dream that she finally fulfilled.

The famous from Acapulco Shore shared that they have been the best-selling covers of the famous magazine and that she recently launched one more, so Celia lora does not rule out the possibility of continuing to do so in the future.

For her part, Sabrina Sabrok, famous for her voluminous figure that has broken Guiness records, confessed that this profession is highly retrubuizable and that since she answered a “hello” to the subscribers of her private content pages, she is already winning.

The model shared that she sells everything from greetings, to personalized videos, clothes and others at high prices and that she and her followers really enjoy the content she shares on various social networks.

Currently, this “business” is expanding day by day and even Noelia herself has ventured into it by creating a page that ensures that it pays more than the most popular and in which anyone can be part of it.