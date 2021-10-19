Celia Lora poses more than elegant, “with a tie and forgot the suit” | Instagram

The Mexican playmate Celia Lora left her followers speechless on social networks by bringing her best side to light. The daughter of Chela and Alex Lora decided to pose for the very naughty tie lens like a whole man in black.

Celia lora He chose an outfit more than spectacular for his photo shoot and with a huge detail: he forgot the suit and was left with only the tie. The beautiful star of The House of the Famous He posed in only lacy black and white interiors and a sleek, dark tie.

The beautiful Celia Lora complemented her image with her characteristic dark and straight hair that was loose and very well combed, small accessories and a more than challenging pose. The Acapulco Shore star posed from a beautiful spot with a white background for his images.

The actress shared the photo 18 minutes ago and has exceeded 11 thousand reactions on her official Instagram account. The comments from her followers to flatter her beauty did not wait.

Celia Lora poses more than elegant, “with a tie and forgot the suit.” Photo: Instagram.

The beautiful Celia Lora has always been a controversial woman, that is why she has become the queen of reality shows, for many seasons she continues to shine in each appearance she makes as a guest at Acapulco Shore and always leaves her mark; It was part of the reality show Barak, the experiment with the youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez and more recently in La Casa de los celebrities.

On the MTV show, Celia is well remembered for making it clear that dressing is not a priority and even leaves it out of the pools before entering. Many remember the scene in which La Boss unzipped her black latex mini dress to enter the water.

In Barak, the followers of both influencers, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia, did not stop looking at the cameras, since both did not stop in flirting and others; They even supposedly kissed but the camera would not have captured the right moment. After this, they were seen on several occasions together on social networks, having fun and even making content for their networks.

Where Celia has recently left her mark is in La Casa de los Famosos, where she entered gave something to talk about, since she pointed to the production of repressing her since they prohibited her from some costumes.

Inside the house, Celia lora He met other strong personalities such as Alicia Machado and Gabriela Spanic, who also caused a huge stir after facing each other on every possible occasion.

Who was also very controversial inside the house was Kimberly Flores, who was flirting at all times with Roberto Romano, an actor who after the controversial departure of the Tracaloza leader’s wife claimed to have been with her before entering the house .

With whom he also had strong moments Romano was with Alicia Machado, with whom he was more than naughty and then she was left crying on his way out.