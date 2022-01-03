Celia Lora forgot her interiors posing with her charms | Instagram

A couple of days ago the flirtatious model and also a Mexican businesswoman Celia lora shared a photo in which his huge charms they were the protagonists, as he appeared wearing only a black hat.

This beauty and controversial character from social networks was posing in front of her Christmas tree, and some decorations from this time, despite the fact that we already started with the month of January and we start a new year, Celia Lora continues to conquer her fans with your “old” Photo.

It was on December 22, 2021 when he shared this image on his Twitter account, where by the way he invited his followers to be part of his exclusive content accounts, one of them his page and the second his fan-only account.

The daughter of rocker Álex Lora was wearing a black hat with the print of the famous Play Boy brand, known internationally and also because the businesswoman has collaborated with the magazine on more than one occasion as the cover image.

Celia Lora has become a true social media personality | Instagram celi_lora

It is worth mentioning that the numbers in which Celia Lora has participated have been among the best sellers in Mexico, due to the strong promotion that she herself gave to her editions.

Several Internet users have been excited by the photograph where her charms can be seen a bit, since the image is slightly cropped, so you can practically only see half of this voluptuous part of her body.

Six days ago she shared a very similar image on Instagram, in which she was wearing the same hat, but accompanied by a black vest with a plastic closure which the model had unbuttoned.

He was also posing in front of the same Christmas tree, since the set was the same, there is no doubt that Celia lora pay attention to details, and in their respective social networks, upload several photos of the same session, which gives a more flirtatious touch to all their content.

The compliments for this flirtatious and controversial celebrity of the show business are always present in its content, we continually find some somewhat daring words and, without a doubt, declarations of love cannot be absent.

Some fans have asked him on several occasions when he will decide to make content for adults, in video not only photos like those of his accounts in OF and his page.