Celia Lora claims to be a bunny, “With just a scarf” | Instagram

Exalting once again her enormous beauty! Celia Lora showed off on social networks with only a scarf and made it clear how proud she is to be a “bunny” of the most famous magazine.

The participant of famous reality shows like Acapulco shore She decided to pose from the most flirtatious carpet for her photographer trying to cover the most essential of her famous anatomy with a long black scarf with the famous embroidered bunny.

To complement your image, the beautiful Celia lora He used a hat of the same color as the scarf and with the famous character embroidered, a small chain and some winter boots on his feet.

The imagination of his followers and the beautiful clear eyes of the daughter of Chela and Alex Lora became the protagonists of the postcard that seems to have a Christmas end since the famous decorated Christmas tree can be seen behind the back of the Mexican playmate.

The beauty Celia lora He shared this photograph on his official Instagram account 18 hours ago and has exceeded 35 thousand reactions on the famous social network, where of course, Lizbeth Rodríguez could not miss.

Celia Lora claims to be a bunny, “With just a scarf.” Photo: Instagram.

Faced with so much beauty, Lora is aware that words are unnecessary, which is why she limited herself to putting Christmas emojis and hashtags in the description. The comment box quickly filled with compliments; among them those of Lizbeth Rodríguez and Ignacia Michelson.

The most precious thing, wrote the youtuber.

Goddess, was Nacha’s reaction.

Recently, in the program Gossip No Like Celia Lora spoke about dedicating herself to this type of content, she confessed that for her, reaching the bunny magazine was a dream that she had longed for since she was 14 years old in which she saw her and wanted to be like the beautiful women that appeared there and he succeeded.

Lora confessed that she does quite well on exclusive content pages where she not only shares images but also interacts with their members, which is quite profitable.

This beautiful woman made it more than clear how much she enjoys her work and confessed that she has always said yes to all reality shows; However, after having entered La Casa de Los Famosos, something that he described as a mistake, he assures that he will no longer always say yes.