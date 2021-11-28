Celia Lora reveals outfit for a session with the famous magazine | INSTAGRAM

The pretty influencer and mexican model, Celia Lora, has been commenting in several of her videos about the great pleasure that gives her to be able to participate with such a famous and prestigious magazine as that of the bunny, so on this occasion she decided to reveal one of her outfits that she used to a session with them.

Although of course said outfit ended up taking it off completely, nevertheless he presented us that it is a bodysuit in the style aviator jacket, with a very intense front opening and of course the material similar to latex but in green.

The set is too flirty and raised the temperature of Internet users immediately, leading to the publication more than 94,000 likes in a few hours and I also gather many comments where her fans express their great pleasure to see her in this way and also thank her for sharing her beauty.

It also shows that the young woman is very happy to continue collaborating with said magazine, which, even revealed that it would have a physical version thanks to the fact that it is collaborating with them once again on its cover, already has several increasingly better for its quality of model.

He was posing at home, on his dining room table and taking advantage of the space inside his home to show off to the fullest and continue to pamper his audience.

CLICK HERE TO SEE CELIA’S COQUET PHOTO



Celia Lora enjoys modeling a lot and much more since she participated with the famous bunny magazine. | Instagram @ Celi_Lora

In addition, in her Instagram stories she continues to promote various products, an entire Influencer who is also conducting raffles so that her followers can win some prizes as thanks for all the support they give her.

Sometimes he also visits some establishments and tells us about his own experience within them, also giving those in charge the opportunity to explain a little more the services they offer and sometimes even handling promotions for those who came to that place thanks to the Mexican.

Celia Lora will continue to pamper her audience and of course the Show News will continue to bring you only its most beautiful and flirtatious content so that you do not miss it and you can continue to enjoy it as much as on this occasion that she revealed this outfit that she used for her photo shoot more recent.