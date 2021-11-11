Celia Lora reveals photo without outfit and charms before the camera | INSTAGRAM

One of the Mexican models that has managed to stand out among Internet users is Celia Lora, the flirtatious content creator who never stops surprising her social media audience, on this occasion revealing a exclusive photo on his official profile, an image that will surprise you quite a bit.

It is one of the images that it produces for those pages of monthly payment, a content which is unlocked only by paying for what users were much more impressed that she was giving away this snapshot and showing off her charms right in front of the camera.

As you read it, he left it totally on the air, using only a attire made with suspenders blacks that surely light in even better in person and is that they fail to cover absolutely nothing of your figure.

The image quickly escalated in its number of “I like it” reaching more than 50,000 in a few minutes, in addition to being shared more than 5000 times by users who could not believe that he was sharing this with us.

Some of her loyal fans comment that this photo had already been seen before but others are the first time they do it, for which they were grateful and commented that she is one of the most beautiful women they have seen, others were also commissioned to give you the blessing and to ask you to please continue to upload that type of content for free.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTOGRAPH

However, this beyond being a gift is like an invitation, because at the moment it has a 50% discount in its only for fans and also other offers and promotions on its other two pages, because it is not enough with just one for publish your best content and the most uncovered you can do.

But not everything is love, because in social networks there are also many people who do not agree with what the young woman does, some still very upset and angry with the situation that she experienced a few years ago that led her to prison for a few days, but from which he came free.

We are not going to remember everything negative about her but we know that on the Internet there are many people who do not stop remembering it and that until now they cannot forgive her.

In Show News we will continue to share only the most attractive of her, Celia Lora, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, who does not stop pampering her beloved audience and impressing them with those snapshots that exceed the expectations and imagination of most users.