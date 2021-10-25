Celia Lora wears Eva’s outfit from the hammock, “like art” | Instagram

In Eva costume! Once again, the beautiful Mexican playmate Celia Lora became art and that is what her beauty has become in recent times. Chela’s daughter and Alex Lora once again he delighted all his followers with a photograph in which the absence of costumes was the protagonist.

Celia lora She decided that this time her tattoos would be the only accessory on her skin and that’s how it was, because the star of La Casa de los Famosos decided not to choose an outfit for the photograph and simply pose in Eva’s outfit on her hammock.

The famous actress took an enigmatic look at the camera while posing flirtatiously showing a lot of her skin but covering the most essential for social networks to allow her followers to see the photographs.

The image reveals a large part of the curves of the beautiful Celia Lora, who left her face natural and her hair perfectly in place while the camera captured that epic moment that Internet users appreciate.

Celia Lora shared the aforementioned photograph on her official Instagram account on May 23 of this year, obtaining more than 80 thousand reactions and without comments, since apparently La Boss de Acapulco Shore had that option deactivated.

Celia Lora wears Eva’s outfit from the hammock, “like art.” Photo: Instagram.

With very few words, Celia Lora limited herself to inviting her followers to be part of her exclusive content, she did not occupy more, because the images and especially this one, say more than a thousand words.

celiloravip @maurobabun @mansion_tepotzotlan #mexico, wrote the famous about photography.

Celia Lora has apparently become the ambassador or image of La Mansión Tepotzotlán, the beautiful place from where she has launched her most recent photographs on social networks. The influencer has known how to explore every corner of this beautiful place with her followers and has left more than one captivated.

Thanks to this place we have seen the participant of Barak: The experiment quite elegant and showing off her beauty to the fullest, but with much more clothes than her audience is accustomed to, a facet that many liked.

Celia lora She has confessed that she wanted to be part of the famous bunny magazine from a very young age and bought the first one when she was 16 years old. When he was finally part of said magazine, he saw his dream come true while his mother, Chela Lora, was extremely upset.

The young woman has revealed a side that few imagined of the TRI leaders, as Celia has shared that they are stricter than they seem and have their ideas regarding such situations.

In spite of everything, Lora has made it very clear that she will not leave her lifestyle and “will not settle down”, thus what she responded to Yordi Rosado when he questioned her about her lifestyle. The famous assures that in addition, it is her way of being and living that has given her the professional projects she currently has.