Celia Lora turns what she plays into art, with just an apron | Instagram

It’s art! It’s the perfect word that describes the beautiful Celia Lora, who once again delighted her followers on social networks with a photograph in which she showed that art is one of her skills and delights and that she herself is art, posing for the camera with only an apron,

The Boss de Acapulco Shore limited himself to concentrating on the work of art he was making on a canvas and in the waves and it was captured at the exact moment when his talent was soaring with the brush.

The beautiful Celia lora was captured by the mischievous lens of the camera in just an apron that showed that it was not wearing anything else, not even interiors under it. The beautiful daughter of Chela and Alex Lora only accompanied her apron with some subtle accessories on her wrists, natural makeup and her hair perfectly combed back.

It was in profile that the camera captured Celia revealing part of her charms for social networks and capturing one of her hidden talents. In Celia Lora’s hand you can see a palette of paint and behind them many brushes to make a work of art; her and also her photographer.

Once again, the beautiful former member of La Casa de Los Famosos chose La Mansión Tepotzotlán as a set for her photographs, a beautiful place where La Boss has taken advantage of every corner for her artistic and elegant photographs.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF CELIA HERE

Celia Lora turns what she touches into art, with just an apron. Photo: Instagram.

The photograph says more than a thousand words, that is why Lora limited herself to writing hashtags in the description and the publication shared more than 18 hours ago has obtained more than 80 thousand reactions; among them, that of Lizbeth Rodríguez. The influencer got to the point with an “I’m getting married” in Celia Lora’s comment box, her followers soon filled her with compliments and heart emojis and more.

Celia Lora has caused quite a lot of controversy in recent days when she left La Casa de los Famosos, as she revealed that she felt quite uncomfortable with Pablo Montero’s attitudes. The actor apparently “went overboard” with the actress and very much in his style, she was not silent.

Who also had his closeness with Montero was the former beauty queen Alicia Machado, who remembered when they were a couple and even, there were again some kisses between the two celebrities.

Celia caused controversy from the time she entered as she denied that the production prohibited her from certain things; among them, the use of some outfits, something that she took as a repression and completely disapproved of.

This irreverent woman has become the queen of reality shows because where she participates she makes her presence known, such is the case of Acapulco Shore, Barak: The experiment and more recently, The House of the Famous.

Celia lora She has been questioned by Yordi Rosado about whether she would change her lifestyle or way of being, to which she bluntly replied that she would not do it and that also, the projects she has professionally are thanks to that.