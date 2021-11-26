Celia Lora uses flirty black lace to invite you to exclusive | INSTAGRAM

For Celia Lora, her exclusive content page is a very special place, so the Mexican goes to great lengths to carry out the invitations to his followers of social networks where he shows that the content you will find there is the most attractive, considered by many as the best on the Internet.

This time the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, He decided to model using a flirty black lace and a rose in his hand while he passed her through her charms, a situation that the temperature of Internet users who encountered his publication in Twitter.

The famous also showed me that she takes care of every detail, her makeup, her hairstyle and of course her skin, she is always looking to improve those elements and give them treatment in a beauty clinic, so that she looks the best possible from the cameras.

It is for this very reason that the young woman assures that his work For her exclusive it is worth it, some Internet users assure that the investment is completely worth it and that she is very grateful that she decided to work on this.

Just yesterday we were appreciating more of those flirty photos the young woman also wants to show that she is a good person, in an interview with Gossip No Like she confessed that she is highly valued and that she even has more than a year without having sex.

Despite the comments and what Internet users think of her, she assures that things are not like that, that Despite all the theories and everything that people believe about offering a service of this type, she considers that it is not it is necessary to do so, that not simply by posing in an attractive way on the Internet it is that you carry out these types of activities constantly.

The hosts of the YouTube program were really surprised by her statements and were also asking her questions about a possible future in music, something that she denied, commenting that since she participated in the bunny magazine her life changed forever and that now she is only focused on modeling and participating in various worthwhile programs.

She was complaining a lot about the last Reality Show in which she participated, La Casa de los Famosos de Telemundo, a show that she thought was very poorly done and that the producers lacked with many rules that she considered necessary, so she thought twice before to accept a future project.