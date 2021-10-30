Celia Lora is waiting for Halloween to make you a “sweet request” | INSTAGRAM

One of the most charismatic conductors in the entertainment world in Mexico is undoubtedly Celia Lora, the famous daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the mexican rock band The Tri that hasn’t stopped creating content for years.

On this occasion, the beautiful young woman showed us that she continues to have that spark on to create fun videos, this time a Reels for Instagram, in which he used a very suitable filter for these dates, neon color and in the shape of a catrina.

But the most curious thing of all was not the filter or his look, but the way he speaks because he assures that he is waiting Halloween to make a curious request: “I want it to be Halloween to ask for your sweets n @ lg @ s”, with a most conquering voice.

For this reason, some of the users considered expressing to her that she was the sweetest thing they saw and that they wanted for this Halloween and others had fun and were happy to receive such a curious request and accepted immediately.

The publication was made on his official Instagram where he managed to collect more than 11,000 and I like it in just a few hours, demonstrating the great attention it has from Internet users and much more in the application of the photos where it is very popular.

In fact, it currently has more than 9.9 million followers almost reaching 10 a goal that it is willing to achieve very soon and that it will surely be celebrating with us through its social networks.

If we take a look at their stories, we can find that the beautiful young woman continues to carry out her work as an Influencer visiting some businesses and sharing from her own experience all the benefits that you can obtain by using their services and consuming their products, a work that began from the world situation and that to this day is part of their day to day.

We could see that he was visiting a restaurant where they serve you delicious dishes and that they prepare the food right at your table so that you can appreciate the processes and how excellent their products are.

He has also been receiving some products directly to his house so you could also do it in case you are interested.

Finally, sharing with us that she was visiting a hotel in Baja California, where she was treated perfectly and where she had the opportunity to relax and share with us how much fun she has in that place.