Celia Lora wears an open blouse and interviews Kimberly Flores | INSTAGRAM

The beauty mexican model, Celia Lora, has shown a great aspiration for content creation, so much so that she has even ventured into Youtube opening her own channel and doing interviews where she has special guests and this time it was Kimberly Flores.

The young daughter of Alex Lora (vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri), interviewed his partner Reality ShowThe two were participating in “La Casa de los Famosos”, a program that brought bad anecdotes to the two but that rescued that their friendship is one of the best things they got inside.

Celia Lora was wearing some jeans and one of his blouses more flirtatious, one that has a very impressive front opening in red and made with lace. For his part Kimberly flowers She also wore a very nice outfit consisting of a dress and high boots, both very presentable.

The interview took place in Monterrey, where does Kimberly live and where is her husband from, and of course Celia started with the questions, her guest began to express herself and talk a little about her life and her origins, as well as how she got to Mexico.

He was telling us how he ended up in Monterrey, how it was the first time he arrived in that city and everything he thought during the course, he was also telling us a little about his career in the entertainment world since he lived in Guatemala.

They were also talking a bit about their relationship and how he ended up marrying a Mexican, commenting that never in his life did he imagine being with a person from this country, much less living in that place where he now resides.

It is very entertaining and we recommend that you watch it from beginning to end, in case you enjoy the company of Celia Lora or Kimberly Flores you will surely spend an excellent half hour listening to their anecdotes and enjoying their personalities.

We leave the video here for you to enjoy