Celia Lora shows off her charms with a woven micro swimsuit | Instagram

Something that undoubtedly continues to characterize Celia Lora is the ease she has to take off her clothes, or simply show her charms without any shame, as she did when wearing this flirty swimsuit fabric that once again highlighted its beauty.

On more than one occasion we have seen huge charms of the daughter of rocker Álex Lora, whether in La Casa de los Famosos or Acapulco Shore, where her fame began to grow even more.

Despite the fact that the popularity of the Mexican model and businesswoman is due to her parents, since they are two important music celebrities, with the passage of time Celia lora He managed to make his own name and establish himself as a constant trend.

It may interest you: Daniella Chávez and her most flirtatious costumes for Halloween

In her most recent Instagram post, we see her wearing a two-piece swimsuit again, what is striking about her swimsuit is that it is knitted.

As expected, Lora knows very well what poses and angles are the ones that favor her, so she takes advantage of her knowledge to give her fans the best of photos.

Celia Lora shows off her charms with a woven micro swimsuit | Instagram celi_lora

With her arms raised and behind her head, she makes her waist look even smaller, the swimsuit has narrow strips that seem to barely support the weight of her charms.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

As can be seen in the image, Celia is on a beach, as indicated in her description, she is enjoying the beaches of Acapulco, Guerrero in Mexico, just as Cancun is one of the best known beaches in the entire country.

Just an hour ago he shared his publication, through his official Instagram account where at the moment he already has 61,244 red hearts and 417 comments.

Chulada de mujer “,” What beauty and the sea behind “,” I love Celi Lora, I love you, I greet my dear Guerrero “, commented some fans.

For this beauty with beautiful blue eyes and white complexion, being involved in some scandals is something that she has lived all her life, criticism constantly accompanied her, but now thanks to her fame some would consider her a role model.

Despite what many would believe, Celia lora She is not interested in the opinion of others, surely that is why she is so happy, because she does not have to be aware of what other people think about her, as has happened with some famous stars.