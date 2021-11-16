Celia Lora wears lace charms and offers 50% discount | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model and Mexican influencer, Celia Lora, has been producing attractive content for several years now, participating with the best magazines and of course also doing it on her own, so sometimes she decides to reveal a little of what she publishes on that site “Only for fans”, where his photos are even more uncovered than what we can see on social networks.

This time the pretty daughter of Alex Lora shared a flirty image in which she appears wearing a red lace outfit that made her charms and figure stand out perfectly before the camera.

In addition, the image was accompanied by a discount of the fifty% for that exclusive website where for a monthly amount you can uncover the best of Celia, both photos and Videos that can only be obtained through that form.

Of course, netizens quickly gave away their likes and were sharing this one. Photography so that more people could reach her, proof that she does all this with love and dedication, something that she has demonstrated and that she will continue to do continuously.

For this reason, your fans know that she will not disappoint them, always pending and supporting her in all her projects, whether on her YouTube channel or in a program in which she is invited.

In fact, she was recently participating in a popular Reality show on Telemundo “La Casa de los Famosos”, which by the way has just ended and Alicia Machado was the winner, although it is worth mentioning that since the Mexican left said program it is said that many people stopped seeing it.

According to this information, many of the viewers in the United States watched Celia on the program, since in that country content about her is not always available, much less on television, a Reality that really aroused the curiosity of its fans to know what it is like in a convivial environment.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the best content of Celia Lora And of course also the flirty images like the one we present to you today, a dedicated young woman who will continue to pamper the audience and of course will continue to brighten the days of those who enjoy watching her in your screens.